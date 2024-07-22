Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Serena Page and Kordell Beckham are your Love Island USA Season 6 champions! The fan-favorites were crowned the new winners during the July 21 finale. TV Insider spoke with the beloved couple about their big win, what’s next, and most importantly, that ring exchange fans have been wondering about.

Over the course of Love Island USA, Serena and Kordell could be seen wearing each other’s rings. Now, we finally know the story behind this intimate swap.

“So it started that day I had the recoupling when Serena and Hannah [Smith] was standing next to each other,” Kordell explained. “After that, that solidified how we felt towards each other. In a joking way, I was like, ‘Hey, your ring looks pretty cool. You want mine?’ And then it was like a whole little speech because I always go on these rants. I just get to talking and stuff, and we both made a pact to kind of keep a piece of each other on ourselves. It was a very passionate moment, very meaningful moment with those rings exchanged to one another.”

Kordell said they kept their rings on until the “Casa situation” when he briefly recoupled with Daia McGhee. “I think I took it off as soon as I was watching the video,” Serena added.

The model said he wasn’t upset that Serena took off the ring. “I totally get it. But she still got [the ring]. She still kept it,” he said.

Serena followed up with, “I have two rings now.” Kordell added, “I wanted to give her that one in the beginning anyways. It just wasn’t fitting, and she kind of found a way to fit it on her thumb. But I gave her one of my most meaningful rings.” As for him, Kordell has “one very special ring [from Serena], and I will cherish it forever.”

The couple didn’t know why there wasn’t any footage of the ring exchange. “Maybe other people were talking,” she said. “It was just a little moment between me and him. It could have even been while something was going on.”

Kordell said, “If they probably dig deep enough, you’d probably see it in the background, or something like that.”

Serena and Kordell, who decided to split the $100,000 grand prize, are excited about their future together. “The next plans are definitely a lot of dates, progressing on our journey, continuing on us, and seeing how far we go, as well as focusing on our careers, what we want to do in life, and just doing it together every step of the way, however long that may be,” he gushed.

Serena got the chance to meet Kordell’s older brother, NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., during one of their video calls. Kordell revealed that his brother is thrilled for him and Serena after their win. “He really likes Serena,” Kordell said about his brother. “He was talking about [how] he can’t wait to meet her. He wants her to come to the games. He’s been seeing what I’ve been seeing and how she makes me feel. He hasn’t seen me like this in forever.”

