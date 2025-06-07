‘Love Island’ Photo Goes Viral After Fans Think Contestant’s IUD Fell Out

Love Island USA fans were convinced that a contestant’s IUD fell out on the show after a photo went viral on social media — but did it really?

After the June 5 episode of the Peacock dating show, a viewer shared a screenshot that has racked up more than 7.4 million views and over 144,000 likes on X. The picture showed contestants’ legs as they prepared to step onto a deck, with a small item on the ground in front of them.

“HELP WHOS IUD FELL ON THE GROUND OMG😭😭  #LoveIslandUSA,” the fan wrote alongside the snap.

In the comments, X users weighed in on the possibility of the object being a form of contraception inserted into the uterus, with one fan pointing out, “I thought they had to be removed by surgery 😭.”

Someone else admitted, “That looks like one but no way it really is hahaha.”

Another joked, “Girl blink twice if your contraception said ‘not my circus, not my island,’” as a different fan declared, “We’re definitely getting a love island baby this season.”

Meanwhile, someone else on X joked, “Not the IUD trying to secure its own storyline in the villa.”

Yet another viewer quipped, “Imagine doing a slow-mo sexy walk and your birth control dives out mid-strut.”

Over on TikTok folks also discussed the viral photo, with one user insisting, “It’s a freakin HONEYSUCKLE.”

@hi715321 #loveislandusa #loveislandusaseason6 ♬ original sound – Hi

A different TikTok user posted a clip of the “IUD” moment, writing, “Am I tired or is someone’s IUD on the ground?”

In the comments, one user insisted, “IUD don’t just fall out like that 🤣🤣,” as another echoed, “Let’s be clear… it’s medically impossible for it to drop out of the uterus like it’s falling from the sky.”

The ongoing speculation ultimately prompted host Ariana Madix to set the record straight. The Vanderpump Rules star clarified, “lmao it’s from the flowers but this is cracking me up 😂.”

Whew!

Love Island USA Season 7, daily except Wednesdays, 9/8c, Peacock

