Miguel Harichi and Leah Kateb are ready to explore life outside the villa. Fans rallied around the runners-up of Love Island USA Season 6 as their romance unfolded. TV Insider spoke with Miguel about his relationship with Leah and her ex Rob Rausch’s personal goodbye moment with her before he left the villa.

“I think it was genuine,” Miguel said about Rob pulling Leah aside after his elimination. “I think it was understandable. I’m not someone that really gets jealous or in my head about those things, especially because Leah has been so honest to me about everything that’s gone about within the villa. She told me everything. She even told me, ‘I had a conversation with Rob. This is how it went.’ Because she was so honest about everything, I don’t have much to worry about.”

She continued, “I think it’s very fair that they had that conversation. They were there before I came in. They had a little relationship before I came in, and they do care for each other. Leah did respect Rob as a person, and Rob respected her as a person. They had a few rocky moments, and I know that they’re both people that don’t want to end things on bad blood at all, so I completely understand why they had that conversation. I don’t feel type of way about it at all, like I actually respect it a lot more.”

Now that Love Island USA Season 6 is over, Miguel is ready for the next chapter of his relationship with Leah. They’ve already started making plans!

“My plan is that she goes straight to LA,” Miguel told TV Insider. “I want to be able to go outside a bit. She wants to show me to her fam, which I’m so hyped for. We’ve got a lot of plans. Kordell, Serena, and a couple of the other Islanders and Leah, of course, we want to go to Disney World. We want to go to Epcot. I don’t know what exactly what that is. I’m looking forward to seeing Leah’s side of LA. She wants to show me around a little bit. I’m nothing but a tourist when I go out there, so I’m definitely looking forward to that, doing a couple dates.”

The couple has also discussed Leah “coming over” to the United Kingdom for a visit, where Miguel is from. Their commitment to seeing each other regularly has Miguel hopeful about their future despite the long distance between them.

“It’s looking okay for now, and we’ve just got to see how it goes as the days go on,” he said. “But for now, it’s looking good. In life, I never look too far ahead. I just live in the moment type thing, and now the moment is looking pretty good. No rushing, no jumping around, but we’re going to be in the same vicinity, so it’s okay.”

