Kordell Beckham, Andrea Carmona on 'Love Island USA' Season 6
The drama on Love Island USA Season 6 is heating up. Sexy singles have traveled to the gorgeous island of Fiji in hopes of finding love, but not everyone can stay in the tropical oasis.

Only one couple will win Love Island USA Season 6 and the $100,000 prize, so the majority of the Islanders will be leaving the villa over the course of the season. From getting dumped at a coupling ceremony or axed by a vote, the contestants always have to remain on their toes.

Several contestants have already left Love Island USA—some in very dramatic fashion—and we’re not even halfway through the season. Scroll down to see which Islanders have been dumped from Season 6 so far.

Hakeem White on 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Hakeem White

In Episode 12, host Ariana Madix revealed the results of the fan vote. Fans voted for their favorite couple, and the bottom three couples were at risk of elimination. The host then revealed that the safe Islanders would choose who would be dumped. The girls would eliminate one of the girls, while the guys would eliminate one of the guys.

Speaking for the safe Islanders, Connor Newsum said they were eliminating Hakeem “based solely on the strength of connections that we perceive all three of them to have.”

Kordell Beckham, Andrea Carmona on 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Andrea Carmona

Andrea’s elimination in Episode 12 caused an uproar in the villa. Before revealing the girls’ decision, Serena Page stood up and said, “Love Island is all about finding those genuine connections and being open and exploring those connections.” She admitted that some of the girls had gotten “the shorter end of the stick than others.” In a unanimous vote, Serena revealed that Andrea was getting dumped.

Rob Rausch, who was coupled up with Andrea, was stunned. The guys rallied around Rob and asked the girls who voted why they obliterated one of the strongest connections.

“I’m sorry I found a connection,” Andrea said after her elimination. “It’s just not fair. That’s just so f***ed to me because I’m actually growing something, which I never have in my life, and now when I finally find something you can’t even let me see it through.”

Rob seemed like he wanted to self-evict, but he ultimately decided to stay in the villa after Andrea’s elimination.

Hannah Smith on 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Hannah Smith

Hannah was dumped in Episode 10. She had initially coupled up with Kendall Washington, but he ended things with Hannah to explore a connection with Nicole Jacky. When the guys got to choose in the coupling ceremony, Hannah was the only girl left standing. Hannha’s fellow Islanders were in tears over her elimination. As she left the villa, Hannah declared she was not giving up on her search for love.

Coye Simmons on 'Love Island USA' Season 6
Coye Simmons

Coye was the first Islander to be eliminated. He left in Episode 3. During the coupling ceremony, JaNa Craig chose Connor Newsum over Coye, leaving him the only one not chosen to be in a couple. Coye didn’t hold a grudge against JaNa and respected her decision.

Love Island USA

