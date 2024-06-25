Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

The drama on Love Island USA Season 6 is heating up. Sexy singles have traveled to the gorgeous island of Fiji in hopes of finding love, but not everyone can stay in the tropical oasis.

Only one couple will win Love Island USA Season 6 and the $100,000 prize, so the majority of the Islanders will be leaving the villa over the course of the season. From getting dumped at a coupling ceremony or axed by a vote, the contestants always have to remain on their toes.

Several contestants have already left Love Island USA—some in very dramatic fashion—and we’re not even halfway through the season. Scroll down to see which Islanders have been dumped from Season 6 so far.

Love Island USA, Season 6, New Episodes Thursdays through Tuesdays, Peacock