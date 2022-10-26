Patrick Wymore/Netflix

Cole stirred up drama for Matt and Colleen, but their failure to communicate made it worse.

After Cole weirdly told Colleen he was attracted to her at the pool, Matt was livid that Colleen didn’t shoot him down entirely right then and there. He failed to consider that Cole put Colleen on blast, likely making her uncomfortable. Many women often pick and choose their battles when it comes to responding to advances from men. In that moment, Colleen seemed to choose to go with the flow so as to not stir up any drama in front of all the other couples and Cole’s fiancée, Zanab. But she didn’t articulate herself well at all during their fight. Truly, it’s hard to when you’re drunk and emotions are high. This same note applies to Matt.

Later on, the drunk Matt and Colleen fought about this at length, prompting Matt to storm out and threaten to leave her for good. The next morning, they soberly talked things out and move past it. But it was a red flag that Matt refused to see any reason.

In Episode 7, the still bitter Matt confronted Cole about the moment, and Cole confirmed Colleen’s story. Colleen had apparently told Matt that she said “whatever happens happens” in the real world with Cole, but that seems to be a miscommunication on Colleen’s part that she failed to correct. Unless we just never saw that on camera.

It took Cole telling Matt that Colleen was just “appeasing” him and “being nice” in that moment for him to believe Colleen’s version of events. Because why trust your fiancée, right? It’s noteworthy that when Colleen and Cole told Matt practically the same story of that pool conversation, Matt got mad at Colleen’s part in it, but not Cole’s. She was trying to speed through an awkward moment, and as Cole told Matt himself, he was the one “initiating it” all and hitting on Matt’s fiancée.

At the end of Episode 7, Matt got angry that Colleen went to a club instead of “coming home to her boy.” He was drunkenly outraged that she would stay out with her friends until 2 a.m. on a Wednesday (oh, the horror), but he clearly was insecure about being cheated on in his first marriage. Someone should remind him that Colleen is, in fact, not his ex-wife.