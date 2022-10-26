‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3’s Most Dramatic Couples, Ranked (RECAP)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Nancy Rodriguez, Bartise Bowden in episode 304 of Love Is Blind
Netflix

Love Is Blind

 More

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 5-7.]

The second batch of Love Is Blind Season 3 episodes dropped Wednesday, October 26 on Netflix, and forget who you thought the most solid couples were before. The newest installment proved once again that the real world can throw the show’s seemingly strongest couples into chaos.

Nancy and Bartise, Colleen and Matt, Alexa and Brennon, SK and Raven, and Zanab and Cole were the five engaged couples to leave the pods. They got their first taste of the “real world” in Episode 4 when they got to spend their first nights together in person. By the end of that episode, most of the couples were relatively conflict-free, but the cracks were beginning to show.

Episode 5, aptly titled “Trouble in Paradise,” saw several of the pairs having their first fights, some of which would continue and worsen through Episode 7. But as of the end of that episode, all of the couples are still together.

Here, we rank the Love Is Blind Season 3 couples from least to most dramatic, based on Episodes 5 through 7.

Love Is Blind, Season 3, New Episodes Wednesdays, Netflix

Alexa Alfia, Brennon Lemieux in episode 304 of Love Is Blind
Netflix

5. Brennon & Alexa

These two are truly just solid. Alexa and Brennon’s only apparent issue was their sexual chemistry, but communication (and of course, trial and error, as Alexa explained to the other women) nipped that in the bud. Now, it’s just a matter of blending their families, who come from vastly different backgrounds.

Raven Ross, SK Alagbada in episode 304 of Love Is Blind
Netflix

4. Raven & SK

I had my doubts about Raven and SK, but Episodes 5-7 showed they are a good match. Their calm, methodical energies match, and SK’s expressed desire to learn how to love Raven “the Raven way” seems to have been genuine and not just a line.

Bartise and Raven’s conversation by the pool was a point of concern, but not because of Raven. In fact, after meeting Bartise in person, she was all the more confident that SK was the man for her.

There’s still some opening up to do between these two, but the pace they’re moving at seems desired by both of them. The only concern as of now is that Raven’s family does not want to attend their wedding because they don’t agree with the experiment.

Matt Bolton, Colleen Reed in season 3 of Love Is Blind
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

3. Matt & Colleen

Cole stirred up drama for Matt and Colleen, but their failure to communicate made it worse.

After Cole weirdly told Colleen he was attracted to her at the pool, Matt was livid that Colleen didn’t shoot him down entirely right then and there. He failed to consider that Cole put Colleen on blast, likely making her uncomfortable. Many women often pick and choose their battles when it comes to responding to advances from men. In that moment, Colleen seemed to choose to go with the flow so as to not stir up any drama in front of all the other couples and Cole’s fiancée, Zanab. But she didn’t articulate herself well at all during their fight. Truly, it’s hard to when you’re drunk and emotions are high. This same note applies to Matt.

Later on, the drunk Matt and Colleen fought about this at length, prompting Matt to storm out and threaten to leave her for good. The next morning, they soberly talked things out and move past it. But it was a red flag that Matt refused to see any reason.

In Episode 7, the still bitter Matt confronted Cole about the moment, and Cole confirmed Colleen’s story. Colleen had apparently told Matt that she said “whatever happens happens” in the real world with Cole, but that seems to be a miscommunication on Colleen’s part that she failed to correct. Unless we just never saw that on camera.

It took Cole telling Matt that Colleen was just “appeasing” him and “being nice” in that moment for him to believe Colleen’s version of events. Because why trust your fiancée, right? It’s noteworthy that when Colleen and Cole told Matt practically the same story of that pool conversation, Matt got mad at Colleen’s part in it, but not Cole’s. She was trying to speed through an awkward moment, and as Cole told Matt himself, he was the one “initiating it” all and hitting on Matt’s fiancée.

At the end of Episode 7, Matt got angry that Colleen went to a club instead of “coming home to her boy.” He was drunkenly outraged that she would stay out with her friends until 2 a.m. on a Wednesday (oh, the horror), but he clearly was insecure about being cheated on in his first marriage. Someone should remind him that Colleen is, in fact, not his ex-wife.

Cole Barnett, Zanab Jaffrey in season 3 of Love Is Blind
Patrick Wymore/Netflix

2. Cole & Zanab

Cole was the first man to start showing public regrets. Initiating that conversation with Colleen at the pool hurt Zanab, who didn’t know the full details of the conversation until later (although Matt’s intel wasn’t accurate). For someone who already struggled with insecurities about her weight and appearance, this only deepened old wounds.

Cole made comments about Zanab looking like “a completely different person” without makeup, a false statement that she was clearly insecure about beforehand, and other snide comments like “I don’t like you when you’re mad” (notice the specific wording there — “I don’t like you when you’re mad” is much different than “I don’t like it when you’re mad”) sent Zanab down a continued spiral of self-worth struggles.

In Episode 5, Zanab revealed she made the mistake of asking Cole to rate her out of 10 at the pool party. Cole made the mistake of saying she was a nine, and when she asked if there were any 10s in the cast, and he said yes: Raven and Colleen. She shouldn’t have asked for this, but he shouldn’t have answered this way, if at all.

Their problems continued through Episode 7, culminating in a fight with Cole after Zanab learned what he really said to Colleen at the pool. He got mad at Zanab for still being upset about this, and then spewed some comments about her name and what it meant for her appearance that had some serious racist undertones, which Zanab seemed to clock. The fact that Cole’s parents refuse to meet her is also suspicious and upsetting.

Bartise Bowden, Nancy Rodriguez in episode 304 of Love Is Blind
Netflix

1. Bartise & Nancy

After several episodes of Bartise suddenly finding Nancy unattractive, things got more tense when Nancy and Bartise had a disagreement on abortion in Episode 6. She had a reasonable perspective on the topic that Bartise refused to try and understand. They ended the conversation on different terms, but not necessarily in a fight.

While Nancy was introducing herself to her future in-laws, Bartise cut her off and steered the conversation back to their “fights,” talking about debt and their abortion convo. Less than one hour into her first meeting with the family, Bartise threw her into the lion’s den, seemingly because he knew how his family would react. (The Taylor Swift lyric “Casually cruel in the name of being honest” comes to mind.) Bartise’s sister cried about Nancy’s perspective on abortion, his mother said she disagreed but respected it, and his father was silent.

“The topic of abortion definitely worries me,” Nancy said in a confessional after the tense moment subsided. “I wasn’t afraid to bring up the topic, but I know that a lot of people don’t understand. Although I was sad to see her cry, I was hoping that they would understand why I have my own beliefs.”

Bartise then framed this conversation weirdly in a confessional, as if it wasn’t caused by him at all: “I did want my sister’s approval, but it’s not my sister’s decision to make. It’s my decision to make, and I’ve known Nancy a lot longer than my sister and mom and dad. So now it’s on me to go from here and maturely understand what happened tonight, but also weigh what has happened up until tonight … Seeing my family react the way they did with that information, this is the biggest thing for me to have to get through.”

It seems Bartise is intentionally ignoring his fault here. This familial disagreement wasn’t something unexpected and challenging — it only happened because he brought it up unprompted. His shift in tone and perspective is a massive red flag.

Remember when Andrew faked tears after Nancy rejected his proposal in the pods? Both of these men seem determined to frame things in their favor to give Nancy the blame. Interestingly enough, Andrew popped back in in Episode 7 when the couples were out for drinks. Bartise got jealous when he saw Nancy and Andrew talking, and later on at home, they addressed it. Bartise was incessantly vocal about Nancy not being his “typical” type of woman in terms of appearance, constantly saying Raven was his ideal woman. He eventually started withdrawing the physical affection he gave so freely before. Nancy got real about the hurt this was causing her.

“No matter what I do, I will never be your type,” she said. “And the fact that I love you for who you are, but you don’t love me for who I am…”

“I do love you, though. That’s why I proposed to you in the pods,” Bartise responded. “But listen, looks do f***ing matter.”

Bartise then listed issues about Nancy’s ex, whom she was not secretive about like Bartise claimed. He brought up the abortion issue again, saying these were difficult, unfair things she forced him through, when she was mindful and communicative through all of this. To top it all off, Bartise asked how he’s supposed to move forward through these “setbacks” when “I already have this underlying problem” of thinking she’s not hot enough for him. Girl, dump him. Immediately after this convo, Matt called Bartise and Nancy in a rage over Colleen going to a club.

“You’ve been looking for a f***ing problem the whole time here,” Bartise said, not seeing the irony in his words. He told Matt to count his blessings that he at least found his fiancée attractive. Nancy, I repeat: dump him.

Love Is Blind

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Richard Speight Jr in 'Supernatural'
1
Richard Speight Jr. to Bring ‘Supernatural’ Trickster Loki to ‘The Winchesters’
Newhart Bob Newhart Mary Frann Dick Loudon Joanna Loudon
2
‘Newhart’ Turns 40: 10 Fun Facts About the Sitcom
Quinta Brunson and Janelle James in 'Abbott Elementary' Season 2
3
Ask Matt: ‘Abbott’s Name Game
Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler in 'Baking It' Season 2
4
Amy Poehler Joins Maya Rudolph for ‘Baking It’ Season 2
Jane Leeves and Bruce Greenwood in 'The Resident'
5
‘The Resident’: Bruce Greenwood & Jane Leeves on KitBell’s ‘Intimate’ Wedding and Vows