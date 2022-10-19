‘Love Is Blind’: Which Season 3 Couples Are Still Together?

Kelli Boyle
Matt and Colleen in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-4.]

Welcome back the pods. Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered its first four episodes on Wednesday, October 19, bringing Netflix‘s dating experiment back to eager audiences. And this season, only five couples made it out of the pods engaged.

In the beginning, Alexa and Brennon only had ears for each other. Bartise shared a strong connection with Raven at first, but her aloof demeanor while he was opening up hampered their bond, prompting him to go with his gut and actively pursue Nancy as his No. 1. Nancy was torn between Bartise and Andrew, and for a while seemed to be leaning toward the latter. But as she described, her life with Andrew could be “great,” but life with Bartise could be “amazing.”

Cole and Colleen shared a connection at first, but Colleen refused to open up, saying she wasn’t attracted to deep conversations (kind of the backbone of a marriage…). Cole wanted the depth, choosing to pursue Zanab instead. Zanab was a bit worried about Cole’s age, but they bonded over shared faith and their connection grew. As for Raven, she loved the emotional support and patience SK gave her. And Matt gave Colleen similar patience, assuring her that deep conversations can come with time.

As of Season 3 Episode 4, all of the five couples are still engaged. But there is tension rising between some of the couples that seemed to be the strongest. Scroll through the Love Is Blind Season 3 couples gallery to see who got engaged, plus what we can glean about their current relationship statuses from their Instagram activity.

Love Is Blind, Season 3, Wednesdays, Netflix

Alexa and Brennon in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Alexa & Brennon

Alexa (27) and Brennon (32) were Season 3’s first engaged couple. Alexa, an insurance agency owner, and Brennon, a water treatment engineer, had a slow time building physical connection after leaving the pods. As of Episode 4, it seems they still haven’t developed a deeper physical bond.

Alexa and Brennon don’t follow each other on Instagram, but notably, they don’t follow anyone from the cast. On premiere day, Alexa gushed over a bouquet of flowers on her Instagram saying she was “blessed.” A preview for the season showed they both make it to the altar, but who’s to say what happens after that?

Zanab and Cole in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Zanab & Cole

Cole (27) and Zanab (32), both realtors, were the season’s second engaged couple. Things were dandy up until their first morning together, when Zanab hoped Cole would be cuddly and not want to get out of bed, but Cole wanted to let her sleep. They struggled to communicate their true feelings, leading to heightened insecurities and doubt. The connection appears to be there, but there’s a communication wall stopping them from progressing.

Zanab doesn’t follow Cole on Instagram. The day Season 3 premiered, she posted a photo of a bouquet of flowers on her IG story and said, “What a gorgeous surprise to come home to!”

Cole follows all of the other couples and other non-engaged cast members from Season 3, including Zanab and Colleen, his fiancée and the woman he thought he’d propose to.

Bartise and Nancy in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Bartise & Nancy

Nancy (32, real estate investor) and Bartise (27, senior analyst) were the season’s third engaged couple, and their chemistry radiated from the moment they met in person. They seemed to be the season’s most solid couple until Bartise met Raven in person. His physical attraction to Raven is being painted as a potential wrench in their relationship.

Nancy still follows Bartise on Instagram, but Bartise does not follow Nancy or Raven. Each of them still follow several other cast members from the season, but Bartise only follows a couple of the men. Nancy follows just about everyone except Cole.

On premiere day, Bartise posted a boomerang cheer-sing to the show with someone, the show’s wine glasses in hand. He posted another story later with cast member DaVonté Black, who didn’t end up in Episodes 1-4.

Matt and Colleen in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
Matt & Colleen

Matt (28, private charter sales executive) and Colleen (26, ballet dancer and digital PR strategist) were one of the last pairs to get engaged, and their connection only grew stronger when meeting in person. Things stayed good through Episode 4, but the trailer for later episodes hints at major turmoil for the couple.

Matt and Colleen don’t follow each other on Instagram. In fact, the only person from the other couples Matt follows is Bartise. Colleen doesn’t follow anyone, but she tagged Raven in a story on premiere day.

SK and Raven in 'Love Is Blind' Season 3
SK & Raven

SK (34, data engineer) and Raven’s (29, pilates instructor) engagement was a sweet moment, but the physical connection still hadn’t developed by the end of Episode 4. Steamy vibes radiated between Raven and Bartise when the five couples all met, but the trailer implies things get better for Raven and SK and worse for Nancy and Bartise.

SK and Raven don’t follow each other on Instagram, but then again, Raven doesn’t seem to follow any of the other cast. SK follows Season 3 cast member Andrew, but no one else.

