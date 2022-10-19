‘Love Is Blind’: Which Season 3 Couples Are Still Together?

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Love Is Blind Season 3 Episodes 1-4.]

Welcome back the pods. Love Is Blind Season 3 premiered its first four episodes on Wednesday, October 19, bringing Netflix‘s dating experiment back to eager audiences. And this season, only five couples made it out of the pods engaged.

In the beginning, Alexa and Brennon only had ears for each other. Bartise shared a strong connection with Raven at first, but her aloof demeanor while he was opening up hampered their bond, prompting him to go with his gut and actively pursue Nancy as his No. 1. Nancy was torn between Bartise and Andrew, and for a while seemed to be leaning toward the latter. But as she described, her life with Andrew could be “great,” but life with Bartise could be “amazing.”

Cole and Colleen shared a connection at first, but Colleen refused to open up, saying she wasn’t attracted to deep conversations (kind of the backbone of a marriage…). Cole wanted the depth, choosing to pursue Zanab instead. Zanab was a bit worried about Cole’s age, but they bonded over shared faith and their connection grew. As for Raven, she loved the emotional support and patience SK gave her. And Matt gave Colleen similar patience, assuring her that deep conversations can come with time.

As of Season 3 Episode 4, all of the five couples are still engaged. But there is tension rising between some of the couples that seemed to be the strongest. Scroll through the Love Is Blind Season 3 couples gallery to see who got engaged, plus what we can glean about their current relationship statuses from their Instagram activity.

Love Is Blind, Season 3, Wednesdays, Netflix