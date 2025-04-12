‘Matlock’ Finale Photos: Olympia Joins Wellbrexa Investigation, Sarah Tries Her First Case

Kelli Boyle
Skye P. Marshall as Olympia in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
Finale
Robert Voets / CBS

Matlock

Matlock closes its first season with a two-part finale, both episodes airing back-to-back on CBS on Thursday, April 17. Now that Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) knows the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about Matty Matlock’s (Kathy Bates) real identity and intentions, it’s time for Matty to pull out even more receipts.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 16 aired on Thursday, April 10. Matty was locked in a windowless Jacobson Moore meeting room for most of the episode as Olympia grilled her about her fake identity and other deceptions. Matty pleaded her case calmly and intelligently while also trying to prove that their friendship was real — and deeply unexpected for her. The scenes are bound to churn Emmy buzz for both Bates and Marshall, and the drama will only ramp up in the finale. The penultimate episode ended with Olympia and Matty arriving at Matty’s real house.

Finale photos show Olympia in front of Matty, Edwin (Sam Anderson), and Alfie’s (Aaron D. Harris) complicated clue wall connecting the dots between their Wellbrexa intel. Matty will attempt to complete her investigation, and Olympia is insisting on joining her. As Olympia warns in the finale promo, “If I go down, you go down.” They’re working together now whether Matty and her family likes it or not.

The images also reveal that Sarah (Leah Lewis) will try her first case after Matty robbed her of that chance earlier this season in order to keep her secrets safe.

Here’s the description for the two-part finale from CBS: “When Sarah’s client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy attempts to help her handle the case while Matty and Olympia contend with a pressing confidential matter.”

The finale is titled “Tricks of the Trade” Parts 1 and 2. See the stars of the episode in the gallery below.

Matlock, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, April 17, 9/8c, CBS

Skye P. Marshall as Olympia in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
Robert Voets / CBS

The finale picks up right where Episode 16 left off, with Olympia getting her first look at Matty’s Wellbrexa intel.

Skye P. Marshall as Olympia and Kathy Bates as Matty in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
Robert Voets / CBS

Matty will have to work hard to convince Olympia that her hunches about Julian (Jason Ritter) are right and that he stole the Wellbrexa study. Olympia is deeply hesitant to believe that her ex could do such a thing.

David Del Rio as Billy and Leah Lewis as Sarah in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

While the Wellbrexa plot thickens, Sarah and Billy have their hands full with an alleged murder case.

Kathy Bates as Matty and Skye P. Marshall as Olympia in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 18, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 2'
Robert Voets / CBS

Are Matty and Olympia on good terms, or just playing nice?

Jason Ritter as Julian and Skye P. Marshall as Olympia in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
Robert Voets / CBS

Julian is all smiles, but did he steal the Wellbrexa study? Could it still be his father, Senior (Beau Bridges), Matty and Edwin’s other suspect?

Kathy Bates as Matty, David Del Rio as Billy, Leah Lewis as Sarah, and Skye P. Marshall in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

The team is back together in the office. Will Billy and Sarah find out about Wellbrexa?

David Del Rio as Billy, Kathy Bates as Matty, and Skye P. Marshall as Olympia in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

The team supports Sarah on her first trial day.

Leah Lewis as Sarah in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 18, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 2'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Sarah tries her first case for Jacobson Moore, the day she’s long been waiting for.

Leah Lewis as Sarah in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Will she win over the jury?

Leah Lewis as Sarah and Kathy Bates as Matty in the 'Matlock' Season 1 Episode 17, 'Tricks of the Trade – Part 1'
Sonja Flemming / CBS

Matty helps Sarah in the trial, but what’s going on outside of the courtroom with the Wellbrexa investigation? Will the culprit be revealed?

