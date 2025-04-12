‘Matlock’ Finale Photos: Olympia Joins Wellbrexa Investigation, Sarah Tries Her First Case

Matlock closes its first season with a two-part finale, both episodes airing back-to-back on CBS on Thursday, April 17. Now that Olympia (Skye P. Marshall) knows the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth about Matty Matlock’s (Kathy Bates) real identity and intentions, it’s time for Matty to pull out even more receipts.

Matlock Season 1 Episode 16 aired on Thursday, April 10. Matty was locked in a windowless Jacobson Moore meeting room for most of the episode as Olympia grilled her about her fake identity and other deceptions. Matty pleaded her case calmly and intelligently while also trying to prove that their friendship was real — and deeply unexpected for her. The scenes are bound to churn Emmy buzz for both Bates and Marshall, and the drama will only ramp up in the finale. The penultimate episode ended with Olympia and Matty arriving at Matty’s real house.

Finale photos show Olympia in front of Matty, Edwin (Sam Anderson), and Alfie’s (Aaron D. Harris) complicated clue wall connecting the dots between their Wellbrexa intel. Matty will attempt to complete her investigation, and Olympia is insisting on joining her. As Olympia warns in the finale promo, “If I go down, you go down.” They’re working together now whether Matty and her family likes it or not.

The images also reveal that Sarah (Leah Lewis) will try her first case after Matty robbed her of that chance earlier this season in order to keep her secrets safe.

Here’s the description for the two-part finale from CBS: “When Sarah’s client is arrested after his business partner is found murdered, Billy attempts to help her handle the case while Matty and Olympia contend with a pressing confidential matter.”

The finale is titled “Tricks of the Trade” Parts 1 and 2. See the stars of the episode in the gallery below.

Matlock, Season 1 Finale, Thursday, April 17, 9/8c, CBS