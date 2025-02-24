‘Elsbeth’ Exclusive: Alyssa Milano Is a Mafia Princess, Michael Emerson Returns in First Look (PHOTOS)

Alyssa Milano is cheekily referencing her Little Mermaid history in the Little Italy-set episode of Elsbeth, and TV Insider is debuting an exclusive first look at the Charmed star in the episode along with photos of Carrie Preston with Michael Emerson, Ben Levi Ross, and more.

Milano is playing a princess — a former mafia princess, that is — in Season 2 Episode 14, titled “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” airing Thursday, March 6. She guest stars as the fiery Pupetta DeMarco, who runs a family restaurant. Milano’s face served as the inspiration for Ariel’s in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. In the photo below, she’s curiously eyeing a fork (aka dinglehopper).

Here’s the official logline for the episode: “When Elsbeth takes a tour of famous New York crime scenes she is left with nagging questions about a legendary Mafia slaying in Little Italy, and about the owner of the family restaurant where it happened, Pupetta Del Ponte (Alyssa Milano). Also, Judge Crawford’s grudge against Elsbeth causes a roadblock in the investigation.”

Guest stars also include Murray Hill, Hayward Leach, and Adam Ferrara.

Emerson returned to Elsbeth in the February 20 episode, as did Ross as Elsbeth’s son, Teddy. The February 27 episode features guest stars Jordana Brewster and Victoria Clark. Season 2 has been even more star-studded than its predecessor, with appearances from the likes of Nathan Lane, Alan Ruck, Matthew Broderick, Pamela Adlon, Vanessa Bayer, and more. But it’s Emerson, Preston’s real-life husband, who has been the defining guest star of the season.

The villainous Judge Crawford has been trying and failing to take Elsbeth down so she can’t further investigate the murder of which he’s very guilty. As Preston previously told TV Insider, Crawford “is a formidable foe. That’s why the writers couldn’t wrap him up in one episode.” Could he even come back in the recently confirmed Season 3?

See Milano, Emerson, and more in “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” below.

Daniel Oreskes as Det. Buzz Fleming, Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Demarco, and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni

Daniel Oreskes as Det. Buzz Fleming, Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Demarco and Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 14 - 'Scenes from an Italian Restaurant'

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Adam Ferrara as Gene Gatto Sr., Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Demarco

Adam Ferrara as Gene Gatto Sr., Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Alyssa Milano as Pupetta Demarco in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 14 - 'Scenes from an Italian Restaurant'

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Michael Emerson as Judge Milton Crawford

Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni and Michael Emerson as Judge Milton Crawford in 'Elsbeth' Season 2 Episode 14 - 'Scenes from an Italian Restaurant'

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Murray Hill as Henry Fellig, Ben Levi Ross as Teddy, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Hayward Leach as Roy

Murray Hill as Henry Fellig, Ben Levi Ross as Teddy, Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, and Hayward Leach as Roy

Michael Parmelee / CBS

Elsbeth, Thursdays, 10/9c, CBS

