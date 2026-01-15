Before Taylor Frankie Paul begins her Bachelorette journey this spring, several Bachelor Nation stars are heading back to the Bachelor Mansion to give the iconic house a total makeover.

The iconic reality franchise is heading to HGTV for the brand-new series Bachelor Mansion Takeover. Hosted by Jesse Palmer, the show will see stars from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, The Golden Bachelor, and The Golden Bachelorette “put their design and renovation skills to the test while transforming iconic and never-before-seen Bachelor Mansion spaces including, the bunk rooms, the rose room, the pool area, the mixer room, the terrace and the kitchen, in weekly elimination challenges,” per the show’s official description.

The show will feature all the drama Bachelor Nation fans know and love, as the competitors “will take bold design risks, form alliances and face shocking eliminations all while being evaluated on their creativity and craftsmanship,” per the description. The last contestant standing will not only walk away with bragging rights, but also a $100,000 cash prize.

“For the first time ever we’re pulling back the curtain and revealing the mansion as you’ve never seen it before,” Palmer said in a statement. “Our 12 contestants have already lived through the twists and turns of The Bachelor franchise. They know this is not going to be easy. And the clock is ticking because this renovation has to be finished before a new season of The Bachelorette begins.”

Scroll down to learn everything we know about Bachelor Mansion Takeover.

When does Bachelor Mansion Takeover premiere?

The HGTV competition series premieres on Monday, March 2, at 8/7c.

Which Bachelor Nation stars will compete on Bachelor Mansion Takeover?

The show’s 12 contestants include Dean Bell, Jill Chin, Noah Erb, Allyshia Gupta, Tammy Ly, Sandra Mason, Sam McKinney, Brendan Morais, Courtney Robertson Preciado, Jeremy Simon, Christopher Stallworth, and Joan Vassos.

Who will judge Bachelor Mansion Takeover?

Former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams and The Bachelorette standout Tyler Cameron will serve as the show’s main judges.

Will other celebrities appear on Bachelor Mansion Takeover?

Several famous faces will join Adams and Cameron as guest judges throughout the season, including former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher, former Bachelor Sean Lowe, HGTV’s Christina Haack, designer and Bachelor Nation fan Nate Berkus, and actress Rachel Bilson.

What will happen on the Bachelor Mansion Takeover series premiere?

“During the series opener, the competitors will test their knowledge in a renovation math challenge with immunity on the line,” reads the first episode’s description. “Then, they will split into two teams as they’re tasked with updating the Bachelor Mansion’s tired bunk rooms into dreamy retreats.”

The description continues, “Tensions will rise as both teams quickly devise a plan to revamp their spaces, and the group is rattled when a fate card prompts the first elimination before the design challenge is complete. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will arrive to assess the men’s Tuscany and Santorini inspired bedrooms and the women’s Mediterranean style sleeping sanctuary.”

How many episodes is Bachelor Mansion Takeover?

The show’s debut season will run for a total of six episodes.

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Series Premiere, Monday, March 2, 8/7c, HGTV