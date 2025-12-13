Who says you can’t go home again? In the world of Grey’s Anatomy, not even death can keep characters from returning to the storyline in Shondaland Seattle. And we already know one of the (surviving) former hospital employees who’s coming back in this current 22nd season of the ABC medical drama.

Dr. Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh) will show up again — likely “all leggy and fabulous,” in the words of Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) — in the episode airing on Thursday, January 29.

While we wait to see what brings Addison back this time, we’ve ranked Walsh’s first return and those of other former regulars. See the lineup below, arranged from worst to best.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 22 Midseason Premiere, January 8, 10/9c, ABC