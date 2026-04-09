Has ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Already Done a Bridge Collapse Disaster Before?

What To Know Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season 22 finale, “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” will involve a bridge collapse that leaves many casualties.

If that disaster concept sounds familiar, here’s why.

From the preview for the final two episodes of Grey’s Anatomy Season 22, it’s clear the next big disaster for the Seattle first responders — and, of course, the surgeons at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital — to grapple with is a bridge collapse that puts both Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) and Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) in harm’s way in “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

It’s but the latest in a string of massive catastrophes to befall the Emerald City in the course of the show’s history, but that setup might seem a little familiar to fans — has a bridge collapse actually happened on the show before?

Well, we’ve certainly seen major structures collapse and leave casualties in the past.

The iconic ferry boat crash of Season 3 left the pier in shambles, with many people trapped in the rubble and Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) stranded in the water below.

In Season 8, too, there was a sinkhole that opened up in the middle of the street, leaving a woman trapped as her husband had to be talked through a field amputation on his own wife by Owen.

Season 10 had a patient who jumped off of a bridge and fractured her spine, and Season 11 had a woman driving off of a bridge with her children in the car due to a brain tumor. Season 13 saw a building collapse, leaving several patients — including children — in mortal peril, and this current season, a wrecking ball accidentally demolished the wrong house, with people in it.

Perhaps most closely, Season 11 featured the tunnel collapse disaster that served as an eventful introduction for Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) and heralded one of April Kepner’s (Sarah Drew) most memorable moments as a trauma goddess, hauling her trapped patient’s car on a rig so he could be extracted at the hospital.

However, technically, we haven’t seen a traditional bridge collapse on the show before, and Season 22’s finale will mark another item off the very light list of disasters that haven’t happened before on the show.

Fans will have to wait a few weeks for it to happen, though, as the show is on a temporary hiatus until the end of the month. Find out more about that right here.

Grey’s Anatomy, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC