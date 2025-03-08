The 11 Saddest ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Deaths: Surgeons, Patients & Doc, Too

Not all Grey’s Anatomy deaths hit us right in the feels. The deaths of Dr. Reed Adamson (Nora Zehetner) and Dr. Heather Brooks (Tina Majorino) were more shocking than sad, for instance.

But the character demises below were gut punches that get the waterworks flowing on every rewatch. Some of these demises ended seasons, many sunk ships, and they all took a toll in tissues. Here are our selections for the saddest Grey’s Anatomy deaths (so far, at least).