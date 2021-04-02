‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Did the Latest Returns Give a Fan-Favorite Couple a Happily Ever After?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 17, Episode 10 of Grey’s Anatomy, “Breathe.”]

Whatever you think is happening on the beach in Dr. Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) head while she battles COVID, it did give us the Grey’s Anatomy reunion fans have been waiting to see for almost a decade. The latest visitors? Meredith’s sister, Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), and Mark Sloan (Eric Dane).

As you’ll recall, both died from the injuries they sustained during the plane crash at the end of Season 8, with Lexie succumbing when they were still in the woods. The last words they shared (while exes at the time) were declarations of love and that they were meant to be together. So, are they? It’s the very question Meredith asks in her dream.

“On your beach? It looks like we are,” Mark answers her.

No matter what you think about that beach, Dane offered hope to fans who just want to know the characters somehow found their way back to each other after their deaths.

“I think Mark would have found Lexie no matter what,” Dane told The Hollywood Reporter. “Whether it would have been on Meredith’s beach or Lexie’s beach, or anybody’s beach, I think Mark would have found her.”

Interestingly, due to COVID and Leigh filming Supergirl (in Vancouver), the actors weren’t physically together during the scene. Instead, a green screen was used. “Chyler could get here, but then she couldn’t get back to Canada,” Dane explained. He filmed his scenes in California with Pompeo.

“It was so great to be back with my people. Felt like I’d never left,” Dane wrote in the caption of a photo he shared on Instagram with Pompeo.

Mark and Lexie’s returns were just the latest, as Meredith has been seeing dead characters — her husband Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), friend George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), and ex-boyfriend Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) as he died — in her mind. But with her being taken off the vent in the April 1 episode, her time on the beach is likely coming to an end.

