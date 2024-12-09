‘Ghosts’ Star Rose McIver Previews Sam & Jay’s Family Holiday Celebration (PHOTOS)

Ghosts is gearing up for an exciting “Ghostmas” celebration as CBS is set to air back-to-back holiday episodes, “A Very Arondekar Christmas” Parts 1 and 2, on Thursday, December 19.

In anticipation of the supersized TV event, TV Insider caught up with star Rose McIver, who offered some insight into Sam (McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) Christmas hosting his family, including his parents Champa (Sakina Jaffrey) and Mahesh (Bernard White) and sister Bela (Punam Patel).

As the episode’s logline teases, a leaky water heater situation threatens to ruin the holiday plans Sam and Jay have devised as they plan to host Champa and Mahesh for the first time at Woodstone. To make matters even more intense, Sam struggles to impress Champa at the same time Jay wants to reassure his hard-to-please dad.

“We get to see different sides of Sam and Jay’s personalities,” McIver teased. She added that fans will also begin to “understand a lot more about Jay’s family.” Getting to know Jay’s parents is a whole new world for fans, who met Bela in previous episodes. In addition to Jay’s family playing a role in the installment, McIver also hinted that Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) family may also be involved. She couldn’t say much more without risking “getting myself in trouble.”

But fret not because while details surrounding the episode remain secretive, CBS has unveiled plenty of first-look images from the holiday episodes, one of which hints at Jay being able to see the spirits. Below, scroll through some of the photos, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the upcoming installments.

Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Betsy Sodaro, Richie Moriarty, Brandon Scott Jones, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam and Jay evaluate the water heater in the basement as Nancy (Betsy Sodaro), Pete, Isaac (Brandon Scott Jones), and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) look on.

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambdukar in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Sam and Jay look concerned.

Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambdukar in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

But they put on happy faces to greet his parents.

Bernard White and Sakina Jaffrey in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Bernard White and Sakina Jaffrey debut as Mahesh and Champa.

Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sakina Jaffrey, Berndard White, Brandon Scott Jones, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

And ghosts Isaac and Alberta are there to greet the newcomers.

Utkarsh Ambdukar, Brandon Scott Jones, and Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Is it just us or does it look like Jay can see Isaac and Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) in this moment?

Punam Patel in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Bela is also present for the festivities.

Utkarsh Ambdukar and Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Meanwhile, Jay and Sam get cozy for the holiday celebration.

Sakina Jaffrey and Berndard White in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

And Champa and Mahesh even look happy.

Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rose McIver, Punam Patel, Sakina Jaffrey, and Bernard White in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

It’s a family affair.

Sakina Jaffrey, Rebecca Wisocky, Bernard White, Brandon Scott Jones, and Danielle Pinnock for 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

But it wouldn’t be complete without the spirits as Hetty, Isaac, and Alberta linger in the background.

Rebecca Wisocky, Brandon Scott Jones, Asher Grodman, and Danielle Pinnock in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Even Trevor (Asher Grodman) joins the mix.

