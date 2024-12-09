Ghosts is gearing up for an exciting “Ghostmas” celebration as CBS is set to air back-to-back holiday episodes, “A Very Arondekar Christmas” Parts 1 and 2, on Thursday, December 19.

In anticipation of the supersized TV event, TV Insider caught up with star Rose McIver, who offered some insight into Sam (McIver) and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) Christmas hosting his family, including his parents Champa (Sakina Jaffrey) and Mahesh (Bernard White) and sister Bela (Punam Patel).

As the episode’s logline teases, a leaky water heater situation threatens to ruin the holiday plans Sam and Jay have devised as they plan to host Champa and Mahesh for the first time at Woodstone. To make matters even more intense, Sam struggles to impress Champa at the same time Jay wants to reassure his hard-to-please dad.

“We get to see different sides of Sam and Jay’s personalities,” McIver teased. She added that fans will also begin to “understand a lot more about Jay’s family.” Getting to know Jay’s parents is a whole new world for fans, who met Bela in previous episodes. In addition to Jay’s family playing a role in the installment, McIver also hinted that Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) family may also be involved. She couldn’t say much more without risking “getting myself in trouble.”

But fret not because while details surrounding the episode remain secretive, CBS has unveiled plenty of first-look images from the holiday episodes, one of which hints at Jay being able to see the spirits. Below, scroll through some of the photos, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the upcoming installments.

Ghosts, Thursdays, 8/7c, CBS