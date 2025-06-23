For Woodstone’s Select Spirits For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Ghosts Newsletter:

Ghosts may not return until the fall time, but we’re already dying to know what will happen to Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) when Season 5 does arrive.

As viewers will recall, Jay’s life was put in danger after he learned that the publicist he’d signed a contract with was actually a demon. Having never seen Elias Woodstone (Matt Walsh) before, Jay wouldn’t have recognized the danger of entering such a deal.

But when the demon showed his face at the launch event for Sam (Rose McIver) and Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) book, Jay finally learned he’d actually signed his soul over to hell. An unfortunate reality of that deal is that Elias made it clear he’ll do all he can to reap Jay’s soul sooner rather than later.

This threat was revealed when Elias made a chandelier in Woodstone’s new restaurant collapse, nearly crushing Jay. But will Jay join the B&B’s spirited residents or remain among the “livings” when Ghosts returns for Season 5?

There are a few things working in his favor, like the Puritan spirit Patience’s (Mary Holland) abhorrence of all things devilish. Could she recruit “the others” we’ve heard about but not seen to help protect Jay? It’s a possibility that certainly looms.

Then again, when you have a wife who can commune with the undead, killing off Jay doesn’t mean he’d be written off the show; his death would just be limiting. While we think this is the least likely path, there are a few different possibilities for where his story is heading.

Until we hear anything new about Season 5, though, all we can do is speculate. But we want to hear from you. What do you think will happen to Jay when the series returns? Let us know in the reader poll below, and sound off in the comments section.

Ghosts, Season 5 Premiere, Fall 2025, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS