Ghosts Season 5 may not arrive until the fall, but we’re already looking ahead to the future as we look forward to possible reveals and answers following the questions raised in Season 4’s finale, along with lingering mysteries.

Whether it’s Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) possible fate or that shocking kiss between Pete (Richie Moriarty) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), there’s no shortage of loose strings in need of tying. As viewers will recall, Season 4’s finale concluded with Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) ex, Elias (Matt Walsh), revealing to the Woodstone spirits and their living proprietors that he’d tricked Jay into signing a binding contract with Hell.

With Jay’s life in the balance, only time will tell whether he’ll manage to escape the kill-happy demon’s efforts to reap his soul. As for Alberta and Pete, their kiss felt like a long time coming, so much so that it’s arrival was that much more shocking. Still, what could a new relationship dynamic mean for the Woodstone estate? These are just a couple of questions we’re dying to see answered. Below, we’re breaking down these ideas and more that we hope to see unraveled when Ghosts Season 5 arrives on CBS.

Scroll down for a closer look and let us know what burning questions you have about Ghosts Season 5 in the comments section.

Ghosts, Season 5 Premiere, Fall 2025, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Matt Walsh in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Will Jay Die?

As mentioned above, demon Elias is determined to reap Jay’s soul for Hell, and after posing as a publicist, he got Jay to sign a contract promising just that. In Season 4’s final moments, Elias used his supernatural powers to send a chandelier crashing to the floor in Woodstone’s restaurant, Mahesh, in an attempt to kill the mere mortal. It would seem like the final moments teed up a possible obstacle course for Jay heading into Season 5. Will he be able to break the deal and stick around for the foreseeable future? We hope so!

Mary Holland in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Will We Meet the Others?

Earlier in Season 4, Purtain ghost Patience (Mary Holland) mentioned she was going to return to “the others,” when she receded into the dirt surrounding Woodstone, but we have yet to meet those folks. In other words, there’s a whole batch of spirits we have yet to encounter. Perhaps Season 5 will make way for their introduction? We can certainly hope so. After all, if they’re anything like Patience, they abhor the devil and could be some added support in the fight to protect Jay from Elias.

Danielle Pinnock and Richie Moriarty in 'Ghosts' Season 4
CBS

What's Next for Pete and Alberta? 

They’ve kissed, so what’s next for Pete and Alberta? We can’t wait to see what the pair’s dynamic will be like now that they’re heading towards romance territory. While the next logical step is to become a couple, we’re not sure if the former troop leader and jazz singer would have the same approach to defining the relationship. Watching them try to find a label for what they have could make for a fun Season 5 plotline. Stay tuned to find out, though.

Punam Patel in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Will Bela Become a Regular Character?

After joining the mix to work on launching and running Woodstone’s restaurant, Mahesh, Jay’s sister Bela (Punam Patel) was around a lot more than in past seasons. Could it be a sign she’ll play a more regular role moving forward? It certainly adds some excitement to Woodstone’s dynamic, and considering Elias’s threat to Jay, it would make sense if she stuck around to help protect him.

Rose McIver in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Will Isaac Become a Bestseller?

As viewers saw in Season 4’s finale episode, Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) book, co-written by Sam (Rose McIver), has officially launched. Could Isaac become a bestseller? And if so, what kind of perks would that bestow? Considering the book’s supernatural twist, it could be fun to see it become a phenomenon that elicits a possible film franchise. We can already imagine Isaac’s opinions when it comes to casting the lead actor who would portray his role. Only time will tell how the book’s possible success would impact Season 5.

Richie Moriarty and Ben Feldman in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Will Kyle Return?

Towards the end of Season 4, viewers were introduced to Kyle (Ben Feldman), a man who could also see ghosts like Sam. While things didn’t work out so well with his brief employment at Woodstone after he made a pass at Sam, we can’t help but wonder if he might make a comeback. Pete did mention how he used his roaming power to join Kyle on a trip, but it’s unclear if he could venture back to the B&B.

Gideon Adlon, Asher Grodman, and Richie Keen in 'Ghosts' Season 4
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Could Trevor's Personality Shift?

While we can’t imagine the pant-less Wall Street worker spirit’s personality would change too much, Trevor did undergo a life-altering discovery when he learned he had a daughter. Could we see him shift into dad-mode for Season 5, especially if his daughter Abby (Gideon Adlon) returns to Woodstone? It would be fun to see the spirit grow in that way, which we got a small hint of in the Season 4 episode, “Pinkus Returns.” Here’s to hoping so!

