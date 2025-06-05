Ghosts Season 5 may not arrive until the fall, but we’re already looking ahead to the future as we look forward to possible reveals and answers following the questions raised in Season 4’s finale, along with lingering mysteries.

Whether it’s Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) possible fate or that shocking kiss between Pete (Richie Moriarty) and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), there’s no shortage of loose strings in need of tying. As viewers will recall, Season 4’s finale concluded with Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) ex, Elias (Matt Walsh), revealing to the Woodstone spirits and their living proprietors that he’d tricked Jay into signing a binding contract with Hell.

With Jay’s life in the balance, only time will tell whether he’ll manage to escape the kill-happy demon’s efforts to reap his soul. As for Alberta and Pete, their kiss felt like a long time coming, so much so that it’s arrival was that much more shocking. Still, what could a new relationship dynamic mean for the Woodstone estate? These are just a couple of questions we’re dying to see answered. Below, we’re breaking down these ideas and more that we hope to see unraveled when Ghosts Season 5 arrives on CBS.

Scroll down for a closer look and let us know what burning questions you have about Ghosts Season 5 in the comments section.

Ghosts, Season 5 Premiere, Fall 2025, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS