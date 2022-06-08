‘Ghosts’: 7 Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

Ghosts Season 1 cast
Ghosts may not be back until the fall time but we’re already thinking about Season 2 of the CBS hit comedy.

While livings, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar), may have taken over Woodstone, the couple and their home’s ragtag group of ghouls have stolen fans’ hearts. As we look forward to what’s on the horizon, we can’t help but hope that some of these lingering questions are answered when the show finally returns for more laughs and heartfelt moments.

Below, find some of those questions and let us know what you’d like to see in Season 2 of the spooktacular program.

Ghosts, Season 2, Coming Fall 2022, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS

Will Isaac & Nigel Make Their Relationship Official?

While many of the ghosts got their own origin episode in Season 1, Isaac’s (Brandon Scott Jones) revealed that he’d accidentally killed British soldier Nigel (John Hartman) while looking at him through a musket scope. Despite the blunder, Isaac’s crush on his Revolutionary War enemy lasted years and finally came to a turning point by the end of Season 1 when Isaac believed his crush had been “sucked off” (a.k.a. passed on). After first coming out to Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky), Isaac finally confessed that he enjoys being in Nigel’s company, which makes us wonder, will the show explore a full-blown relationship between the characters in Season 2? We certainly hope so.

Does Hetty Have Any Other Relatives in the Mansion?

Sure, Samantha may be her descendant, but with so many rooms around the property, it feels like Hetty could have more immediate dead relatives hiding in unexplored corners of the estate. It was fun seeing her send robber-baron husband (and cousin) Elias (Matt Walsh) straight to hell after he was discovered in a secret vault beneath the house. As much as Hetty and Elias disliked each other, is it possible that they might have a kid or two among the mansion’s ghostly residents? It could be a fun avenue to explore.

Can Pete Find Love?

Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) story in Season 1 revealed the deep love he had for his wife and daughter, and although things may not have been as he imagined (including the fact that his wife cheated on him with his best friend), he still remained grateful. When he finally faced the reality that he was free from the bonds of marriage, Pete explored the idea of finding love with someone else and Alberta (Danielle Pinnock) was at the top of his list. Nerves got in the way a bit, but could the storyline continue in Season 2? And if not between Pete and Alberta, how about between Pete and another ghost? Undoubtedly one of the purest of hearts, Pete deserves to find some happiness beyond himself in this afterlife.

What's the Deal With Samantha's Family?

Samantha was chosen to inherit Woodstone by her distant aunt and apart from her mother and Hetty, we never really learned much else about her family. Is there more to Samantha’s ancestry? And why was she chosen over another potential distant relative? A deeper explanation for her residency in Woodstone would be nice.

Is There a Limit to Where Ghosts Are Found?

So far, Samantha has bumped into the ghosts of Woodstone and a few lingering spirits in nearby office buildings along with her own mother at a chain restaurant. Is there a limit to where they can be found? Pushing the boundaries is something the show doesn’t seem to be afraid of doing, and we’re game for whatever’s coming next.

Will Any Other Livings Be Able to See the Ghosts?

Samantha can’t be the only individual capable of seeing the ghosts, could Season 2 introduce a character, like a psychic who can see and interact with them in the same way she can? If that were the case, there would be so many different elements to consider ranging from whether or not the ghosts of Woodstone actually like it to whether or not the individual would be just as charmed as Samantha has become with her spirited cohabitants.

Will We Find Out Who Killed Alberta?

In the episode, “Alberta’s Fan,” a superfan of the jazz singer drinks from a bottle that was found among her possessions only to become poisoned. This leads Alberta, the ghosts, and Samantha to believe she was murdered. Could there be some ghost crime-solving in Season 2? At this point, anything seems possible.

