Warwick Davis and his family are mourning the loss of his wife, fellow actress Samantha, who died at the age of 53 on March 24.

In a statement provided to the BBC, Davis said, “Her passing has left a huge hole in our lives as a family. I miss her hugs.”

The Harry Potter and Star Wars alum added, “She was a unique character, always seeing the sunny side of life she had a wicked sense of humour and always laughed at my bad jokes.”

The couple, who’ve been married since 1988, shared two children together, Harrison and Annabelle. The children honored her memory in the statement, saying, “Mum is our best friend and we’re honoured to have received a love like hers.”

The two shared the screen on several occasions throughout their careers. Samantha Davis appeared as a goblin in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, which was one of the franchise films Warwick Davis starred in as Filius Flitwick and a Gringotts bank teller. She also appeared in Willow, the set of which was where they first met, along with Angels of the City, Through the Dragon’s Eye, and Leprechaun 2.

Warwick Davis attributed her support to his career successes, saying, “With her by my side, I was sure I could achieve anything, it was like having a superpower. Without Sammy, there would have been no Tenable quiz show, no Willow series. No Idiot Abroad Series 3.”

Both Warwick and Samantha Davis cofounded Little People U.K. in 2011, a charitable organization devoted to helping other people with dwarfism, a condition they and their children all have.

“As a family, we face and overcome challenges daily, and we will continue to use this experience to educate and help others,” Davis states on the organization’s website.