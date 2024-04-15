‘Ghosts’ Star Rebecca Wisocky Teases How Flower’s Return Is Connected to Hetty

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Rebecca Wisocky, Rose McIver, and Brandon Scott Jones for 'Ghosts' Season 3
Preview
Bertrand Calmeau/CBS

Ghosts

 More

Ghosts is returning with an all-new episode on April 18th as the show gears up to unveil Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) story, which also makes way for the return of one long-missed spirit, Flower (Sheila Carrasco).

In the installment, “Holes Are Bad,” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambdukar) are taking a weekend away for some romantic time alone without the ghosts, and while they’re away some big revelations are being made. As teased in the episode’s promo, Hippie ghost, Flower, will seemingly be found in the well she somehow landed between the end of Season 2 and the beginning of Season 3.

Rebecca Wisocky in 'Ghosts' Season 3

CBS

But what does that have to do with Hetty? “There’s another promo that reveals slightly more in that we’ve all discovered that Flower is in the well,” Wisocky tells TV Insider. “We’re all panicked about it.”

As for the story surrounding Flower’s predicament, Wisocky adds, “There’s some sort of drama as to how it may not be very easy to get her out of the well, and Hetty is the one that seems to have the way out, but it will require her revealing a big secret to do so.”

'Ghosts': When Will Flower Return?
Related

'Ghosts': When Will Flower Return?

What could that secret be? Only time will tell, but for now, Wisocky is happy to be back to work on the CBS comedy. “We finished shooting Season 3, as you know, we’re deep into airing it,” Wisocky points out. “We’re on a bit of a hiatus now,” but Wisocky tells TV Insider, “We’re going to go back to start shooting Season 4 in July, which we’re all very excited about.”

Consider us excited as well! Stay tuned to see how Hetty’s story and secret will help to possibly release Flower from her well-dwelling, and let us know what you’re looking forward to as Season 3 of Ghosts continues on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 3, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Ghosts - CBS

Ghosts where to stream

Ghosts

Rebecca Wisocky

Sheila Carrasco

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Amy Schneider in 'Jeopardy!'
1
‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider’s Selection for ‘Masters’ Tournament Sparks Backlash
Kevin McGarry
2
‘WCTH’ Aftershow: Kevin McGarry on Lucas’ Return and Nathan & Elizabeth
Ryan Seacrest - American Idol 2024 Top 20 Night
3
‘American Idol’ Top 20 Reveal Brings Some Shocking Exits (RECAP)
Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist on 'The Golden Bachelor'
4
‘The Golden Bachelor’s Theresa Nist Speaks Out After Announcing Gerry Turner Divorce
Katrina Law as Jessica Knight, Wilmer Valderrama as Nicholas 'Nick' Torres, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, and Gary Cole as Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Franchise Episode 1000
5
1,000 Hours of ‘NCIS,’ ‘Dance’ Top 10, Memorable Music Mayhem, WNBA Draft