Ghosts is returning with an all-new episode on April 18th as the show gears up to unveil Hetty’s (Rebecca Wisocky) story, which also makes way for the return of one long-missed spirit, Flower (Sheila Carrasco).

In the installment, “Holes Are Bad,” Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambdukar) are taking a weekend away for some romantic time alone without the ghosts, and while they’re away some big revelations are being made. As teased in the episode’s promo, Hippie ghost, Flower, will seemingly be found in the well she somehow landed between the end of Season 2 and the beginning of Season 3.

But what does that have to do with Hetty? “There’s another promo that reveals slightly more in that we’ve all discovered that Flower is in the well,” Wisocky tells TV Insider. “We’re all panicked about it.”

As for the story surrounding Flower’s predicament, Wisocky adds, “There’s some sort of drama as to how it may not be very easy to get her out of the well, and Hetty is the one that seems to have the way out, but it will require her revealing a big secret to do so.”

What could that secret be? Only time will tell, but for now, Wisocky is happy to be back to work on the CBS comedy. “We finished shooting Season 3, as you know, we’re deep into airing it,” Wisocky points out. “We’re on a bit of a hiatus now,” but Wisocky tells TV Insider, “We’re going to go back to start shooting Season 4 in July, which we’re all very excited about.”

Consider us excited as well! Stay tuned to see how Hetty’s story and secret will help to possibly release Flower from her well-dwelling, and let us know what you’re looking forward to as Season 3 of Ghosts continues on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 3, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS