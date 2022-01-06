‘Ghosts’: 6 of the Show’s Most Emotional Episodes So Far, Ranked

Ghosts may be one of TV’s most funny comedies right now, but it also has tons of heart.

These days, comedy isn’t good comedy without a tear or two every few episodes, and Ghosts is no exception. Since the arrival of living couple Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) at Woodstone Mansion, nothing has been the same for its spirits. Viewers have been lucky enough to see all of their worlds are being shaken up in different emotional ways.

Whether it’s finding long-sought-after fame or ghosts getting an update on their living loved ones, this show has something for everyone. Below, we’re ranking some of the show’s most emotional installments so far, and let us know what moments you’ve loved the most in the comments section.

Ghosts, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS