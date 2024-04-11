Ghosts‘ third season is keeping fans in limbo when it comes to missing ghost and hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco). Ever since it was teased that she wasn’t really “sucked off,” a.k.a. crossed over to the other side, but was instead in a well on Woodstone’s property, viewers have been patiently awaiting her return.

As previously reported, Carrasco, who plays the beloved character, had been pregnant in the weeks leading up to filming and gave birth to her first child when production resumed following the strikes last year. So, it’s understandable why the show would delay her return because you can’t exactly explain how a ghost is suddenly pregnant when they never seem to change.

While there’s no confirmation of Flower’s return quite yet, the question feels closer to “when” than “if” she’ll return. But as the season continues, she has yet to make an appearance, leading us to wonder if it will happen in Season 3 at all, or if will we be waiting until the already-ordered fourth season.

Only time will tell for certain, but the show has been coming up with creative ways to fill the Flower void with the addition of Pete’s (Richie Moriarty) former wife, Carol (Caroline Aaron), who is wandering around Woodstone. And new guests and spirits keep things fresh during the interim.

As for the manner in which Flower could return, we’re eager to see who will stumble upon her in the woods and help her out of the abandoned well. Perhaps it could be an opportunity for the lovelorn Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) to be a Viking in shining armor by rescuing his girlfriend. Or perhaps there will be some other scheme afoot.

Ghosts will wrap its shortened third season on May 2 with a 10th episode. That means there are only four episodes between now and then that leave room for Flower’s return. Could it happen in the Season 3 finale or before? We want to hear from you. Cast your vote in the poll, and sound off in the comments section, below.

And stay tuned to see what happens as Season 3 of Ghosts continues on CBS.

Ghosts, Season 3, New Episodes, Thursdays, 8:3o/7:30c, CBS