CBS Announces Fall 2022 Schedule Including Four New Series

The upcoming fall schedule for CBS sees four new shows added to a line-up of returning favorites, including comedy series Young Sheldon and reality stalwarts Survivor and The Amazing Race.

As the most-watched broadcaster for the 14th season running, the eye network is hoping to keep things that way by not straying too far from its winning formula. Mondays, Tuesdays, and Saturdays remain the same, while Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays will each have one new show added alongside the regular programming.

One of those new shows is The Real Love Boat, a dating show set aboard a cruise ship, which will air Wednesdays at 10 p.m. following Survivor and The Amazing Race, making for a night of unscripted entertainment.

Thursdays will add the first-year series So Help Me Todd, about a down-on-his-luck private investigator, to the 9 p.m. slot, following new episodes of breakout comedy Ghosts and Young Sheldon. CSI: Vegas moves into the Thursday 10 p.m. spot, replacing the soon-to-be-ending legal drama Bull.

The other new series include Fire Country, a first-responder drama that will take the canceled Magnum P.I.‘s 9 p.m. slot on Friday nights, and the police series East New York, which will air at 9 p.m. on Sundays between The Equalizer and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Mondays remain unchanged, with a comedy hour of sitcoms The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola from 8 – 9 p.m. followed by NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i from 9 – 11 p.m. Similarly, Tuesdays remain FBI night, with the crime drama and its spinoffs FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted airing back-to-back-to-back.

“For about 20 years we’ve tried to do that,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said (via The Hollywood Reporter) in regards to the network’s stability. “It’s also a good problem to have. When you have four of the five top dramas [in total viewers] and the four top comedies, you can be smart and strategic at the same time.”

See the full fall schedule below.