‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Dubbed ‘Best Ever’ Wins $67,000 After Instant Solve

A Wheel of Fortune contestant impressed viewers and host Pat Sajak on Wednesday night (April 24) after dominating the episode and solving the Bonus Round puzzle in milliseconds.

The contestant in question was Alex Harrell from Stafford, Virginia, who has served over nine years in the Marine Corps as an Osprey pilot. Early in the episode, Harrell told Sajak that while he’s currently stationed in San Diego, California, his job has taken him all over the world. He also revealed he’s married and has an 18-month-old daughter plus a boy on the way.

Harrell was up against Betty Hunter, a “sports mom” from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Kaley Keller, a pig farmer from Sulphur, Louisiana. But the two ladies barely stood a chance against Harrell, who was on top from right from the beginning of the episode.

After the Mystery Round, Harrell stood at $13,648 and also bagged himself a cruise. He continued his winning ways in the Express Round, increasing his earnings to $27,105 and landing a trip to the Divi Dutch Village in Aruba worth $9,357.

“Wow… He’s having quite a run,” said an impressed Sajak, who also served in the military, working as a disc jockey during the Vietnam War for the American Forces Vietnam Network.

While Keller attempted a comeback in the later rounds, it wasn’t enough to knock Harrell from the top spot. The young Marine won the episode with his $27,105 and moved on to the Bonus Round.

Harrell selected “Food and Drink” as his category and the additional letters “H, G, P, and O.” He then turned his attention to the two-letter puzzle, which read, “T _ P _ O _ _ / P _ _ _ _ N G.”

“Dont go telling me you’re nervous, you’re a Marine pilot for god sake,” Sajak joked as Harrell looked on edge.

But he had no reason to worry because as soon as the timer started, Harrell immediately shouted out the correct answer, “Tapioca Pudding.”

Sajak then opened the prize envelope to reveal that Harrell had won an extra $40,000, which gave him an overall total of $67,150, plus his trips.

“Way to go, Alex. Best contestant ever tonight!” wrote one viewer on YouTube.

“This guy on Wheel of fortune just won $67,000 in cash and prizes, I’m assuming he’s gonna go back to the Hyatt and roll around in the bed with all that dough,” added another fan on X.

Another said, “WOW!! Alex did Excellent!!! All contestants once some money that’s the way we like it. Congratulations to all. And thank you for your service Alex.”

