Depending on your zip code, you might just be out of luck when it comes to watching the next two episodes of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune on Thursday, April 25, and Friday, April 26. Why? Well, since the game shows are syndicated, they air on different local television stations across the country — most of which are affiliated with broadcasters like ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC — and one of those networks is preempting the usual air time.

Yes, on both Thursday and Friday, ABC will air the 2024 NFL Draft in the evenings. Thursday’s coverage of the same begins at 8 p.m. ET, so for those ABC-affiliated stations that air Jeopardy! or Wheel at 7 p.m. ET or earlier, their viewers will not see a change. However, they will be affected by the next round of football drafting, as the coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on Friday evening.

Some of the major cities whose Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune airings may be preempted on both nights include Anchorage and Juneau, Alaska; Fresno, Los Angeles, Sacramento, and San Francisco, California; Portland, Oregon; Reno, Nevada; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Seattle, Washington. Those who might be affected only on Friday are residents of cities like Albany and New York City, New York; Bangor, Maine; Columbia and Greenville, South Carolina; Chattanooga, Tennessee; Harrisonburg and Norfolk, Virginia; Hartford, Connecticut; Miami, Orlando, and West Palm Beach, Florida; Philadelphia; Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Springfield, Missouri; and Tucson, Arizona.

The good news is that the shows’ producers do consistently post highlights of each episode on social media and YouTube, but as far as watching the next episode live… “What is a fumble?” and _ISS_ _ TH_ UPRI_ _ TS.

