Get ready to fall in love even more with Heartstopper! The acclaimed coming-of-age romantic comedy, based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel and webcomic series, will return with all-new episodes in 2024. Netflix has revealed exciting details (and a video!) teasing all things Season 3.

The third season has been in the works for quite some time now, and there’s a plethora of information about this next installment of Nick Nelson (Kit Connor) and Charlie Spring’s (Joe Locke) love story.

Scroll down to learn all the latest updates about Heartstopper Season 3.

When Will Heartstopper Season 3 Premiere?

Netflix revealed on March 20 that Heartstopper Season 3 will premiere in October 2024. An exact premiere date has not been announced. The streamer released a behind-the-scenes video (which you can see below) of the cast on the set of Episode 8.

Heartstopper Season 3 is coming THIS OCTOBER. Cue the leaves 🍂🍂🍂 pic.twitter.com/mQqxd7onwr — Netflix (@netflix) March 20, 2024

“It’s started to get a bit more steamy” between Nick and Charlie, Connor teases in the video. He later adds, “The tension is high. It’s, like, sexual tension, love, we’re all there.”

William Gao reveals that “Tao is beginning to figure out what he loves to do and what his hobbies are. He’s finding a passion for something that he begins to really love. And he does it to bring joy to people and to cheer up the other characters in the show.”

As for Tori, Jenny Walser says that fans we’ll get to “see a little bit more” of her in Season 3 and “how what Charlie has been going through has affected her. And she also makes a new friend.”

What Will Heartstopper Season 3 Be About?

The Season 3 premiere episode, written by Oseman, is titled “Love.” After revealing the premiere month, Netflix also released a brief synopsis about the third season.

“This season, Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him,” the synopsis begins. “Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realize that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges. As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn’t go to plan.”

Oseman told Netflix that Season 3 will pick up where Season 2 left off, with “Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues.” The show’s creator and writer noted that this “will drive the story through Season 3.”

Oseman added, “While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Mental health, sex, university ambitions, and more: Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Heartstopper Season 3 Cast

Connor and Locke will be back as the beloved Nick and Charlie. They’ll be joined in the third season by fellow Heartstopper cast members Gao, Walser, Yasmin Finney (Elle), Corinna Brown (Tara), Kizzy Edgell (Darcy), Tobie Donovan (Isaac), Leila Khan (Sahar), and Rhea Norwood (Imogen). Sebastian Croft will not be back as Ben in Season 3.

In November 2023, Oseman revealed that Darragh Hand had joined the cast of Season 3 as Michael Holden, who appears in the Heartstopper graphic novels. Michael is a “quirky, eccentric optimistic with a sunshine disposition” who will be a love interest for Tori.

“I was very nervous and excited to begin the search for our Michael,” Oseman wrote on Instagram. “It was a challenge to find someone who I felt truly channelled Michael from the books But then Darragh came along and warmed our hearts, made us all laugh so much, and perfectly complimented Jenny Walser’s Tori Spring.”

Is There a Season 3 Trailer?

There’s no Heartstopper Season 3 trailer just yet. Heartstopper fans will have to wait until closer to the October premiere date to get their hands on new footage.

Season 3 production began in September 2023 and ended in December, so the Netflix series is fully in the post-production phase. A teaser trailer could be closer than you think!

Will There Be a Heartstopper Season 4?

Netflix hasn’t renewed Heartstopper for Season 4 as of now. The series got the green light for Seasons 2 and 3 in May 2022.

Heartstopper creator Oseman is hopeful that the show will get a Season 4. “It would probably be four seasons to cover the full story,” Oseman told RadioTimes.com in 2022. “I haven’t done any in-detail planning or anything, but it’s quite easy to divide up the books into seasons, so four I think would do it.”

