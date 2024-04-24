‘The Good Doctor’: Richard Schiff’s Real-Life Daughter Ruby Kelley Guest Stars (PHOTOS)

Father and daughter Richard Schiff and Ruby Kelley as Dr. Glassman and Hannah in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

The Good Doctor

 More

Richard Schiff’s real-life daughter, Ruby Kelley, guest stars in the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor Season 7, and ABC has released photos from the episode. Titled “Faith,” Season 7 Episode 7 also guest stars Scandal‘s Guillermo Díaz.

In “Faith,” Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Jordan’s (Bria Henderson) patient is in dire need of a kidney transplant. When they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery.

Díaz plays Man/Carl, the man who believes he’s Jesus. Kelley plays Hannah, a woman who is seeking to rid herself of pressure headaches with the help of opioids but is labeled a “drug seeker” by doctors.

Dr. Glassman (Schiff) thinks there’s a legitimate medical issue causing her pains, and the photos below show Glassman visibly worried about this patient’s care. Glassman previously lost a daughter. Could Schiff’s daughter have been cast in a role meant to rekindle Glassman’s paternal instincts?

Other photos from the episode show Shaun and Lea (Paige Spara) dropping baby Steve off at the hospital’s daycare, Jared (Chuku Modu) meets Jerome (Giacomo Baessato) at his apartment as he continues to grieve the loss of Asher (Noah Galvin), and Shaun, Audrey (Christina Chang), and Jordan go into surgery together.

See the Schiff family father-daughter duo, Díaz, and more in The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 7 gallery below.

The Good Doctor, New Episodes Return, Tuesday, April 30, 10/9c, ABC

Ruby Kelly as Hannah in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Ruby Kelley guest staras Hannah, a woman who comes to San Jose Saint Bonaventure seeking help for chronic pain.

Richard Schiff and Ruby Kelley as Dr. Glassman and Hannah in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'

Other doctors write Hannah off as a “drug seeker.”

Father and daughter Richard Schiff and Ruby Kelley as Dr. Glassman and Hannah in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Dr. Glassman thinks there’s more to Hannah’s case.

Richard Schiff and Ruby Kelley as Dr. Glassman and Hannah in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Will Hannah remind Glassman of his own daughter?

Guillermo Díaz as Carl in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Guillermo Díaz stars as Carl, a man who’s the perfect match to donate an organ.

Bria Henderson, Wavyy Jonez, and Guillermo Díaz in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Carl is convinced he’s Jesus, which raises concerns about his mental state and his ability to consent to organ donation.

Yasmeen Kelders, Zarrin Darnell-Martin, Freddie Highmore, and Bria Samoné Henderson in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Guest star Zarrin Darnell-Martin, who could be the patient in need of a transplant, appears with who someone who seems to be her daughter (played by Yasmeen Kelders).

Guillermo Díaz and Bria Henderson in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Will Carl be able to donate a kidney?

Paige Spara and Freddie Highmore in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Lea and Shaun drop Steve off at the hospital’s daycare center.

Christina Chang and Richard Schiff in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

The hospital’s co-presidents, Lim and Glassman, seem to be in a heated discussion with Lea, Shaun, Morgan (Fiona Gubelmann), and Alex (Will Yun Lee).

Jordana Summer, Giacomo Baessato, Adrian Hough, Will Yun Lee, and Chuku Modu in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Guest stars Jordana Summer and Adrian Hough are here with Baessato, Lee, and Modu.

Giacomo Baessato in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Jerome grieves Asher as he goes through his clothes.

Chuku Modu and Giacomo Baessato in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Jared comes over for support

Bria Henderson and Christina Chang in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Jordan and Audrey are shown here in surgery.

Bria Henderson, Christina Chang, and Freddie Highmore in 'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Episode 7 - 'Faith'
Disney / Jeff Weddell

Shaun joins in on the surgery. Could it be the kidney transplant?

