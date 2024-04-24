Richard Schiff’s real-life daughter, Ruby Kelley, guest stars in the upcoming episode of The Good Doctor Season 7, and ABC has released photos from the episode. Titled “Faith,” Season 7 Episode 7 also guest stars Scandal‘s Guillermo Díaz.

In “Faith,” Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Jordan’s (Bria Henderson) patient is in dire need of a kidney transplant. When they find the perfect donor, they also discover that he believes he is Jesus which could compromise his ability to give consent to the surgery.

Díaz plays Man/Carl, the man who believes he’s Jesus. Kelley plays Hannah, a woman who is seeking to rid herself of pressure headaches with the help of opioids but is labeled a “drug seeker” by doctors.

Dr. Glassman (Schiff) thinks there’s a legitimate medical issue causing her pains, and the photos below show Glassman visibly worried about this patient’s care. Glassman previously lost a daughter. Could Schiff’s daughter have been cast in a role meant to rekindle Glassman’s paternal instincts?

Other photos from the episode show Shaun and Lea (Paige Spara) dropping baby Steve off at the hospital’s daycare, Jared (Chuku Modu) meets Jerome (Giacomo Baessato) at his apartment as he continues to grieve the loss of Asher (Noah Galvin), and Shaun, Audrey (Christina Chang), and Jordan go into surgery together.

See the Schiff family father-daughter duo, Díaz, and more in The Good Doctor Season 7 Episode 7 gallery below.

The Good Doctor, New Episodes Return, Tuesday, April 30, 10/9c, ABC