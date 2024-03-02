‘Fire Country’: What’s Next, Including ‘Family Story,’ Morena Baccarin’s Introduction & More

Set Your Inbox Ablaze! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Fire Country Newsletter:

So far, only three episodes of Fire Country Season 2 have aired, but a lot has happened—and there’s much more to come, including the introduction of a new character who could be a big part of this world if a spinoff does, in fact, happen.

Already this season, we’ve seen Bode (Max Thieriot) get out of prison and learn he might be a father, Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) move on from him and get engaged (to Rafael De La Fuente‘s Diego), Sharon (Diane Farr) and Vince (Billy Burke) at least starting to take steps towards talking about the problems between them, and job changes across Three Rock and Station 42. So what’s still ahead? When we spoke with Farr, she offered some teases about the next few episodes.

An upcoming episode is introducing Morena Baccarin’s sheriff. What’s Sharon’s relationship like with her? I feel like Sharon needs another woman in her life.

Diane Farr: Doesn’t she just! I had such an amazing time working with her because, like we were saying, she’s a peer. The other women in the show are all in some way like a daughter to me. Eve [Jules Latimer] was my daughter’s best friend, and Gabriela was my son’s girlfriend. [Winces] We can only hope. So just to have another woman there who is like a peer, I think it’s great. It’s a male-dominated field, firefighting, and it’s one of the best representations I’ve seen of different races and different women and different sexual orientations in the house, but she doesn’t have peers, so we can only hope there’ll be a lot more Morena.

Also, Eve’s her son’s boss now. She holds his fate in her hands. So that’s also complicated for Sharon.

I would imagine if I had to pick somebody, it might be her because I kept holding hope that Manny [Kevin Alejandro] was going to take on this other role, and Manny ended up getting in more trouble with Bode. So maybe I’m just working through the people I love to be like, let’s see if you can hold your own, and Eve is probably the best chance we have.

How do you think Sharon will react to Genevieve possibly being Bode’s daughter and his motivation right now?

I don’t know. I wonder in some ways if she’ll be more nervous about it. People that live in a house with addiction generally end up having a control issue: The only way that this is going to work is if I save it, if I fix it. And Bode putting his worth into being a parent, into being somebody else’s something, is probably a pretty rough ride for him. I would imagine she’s going to stick her nose in there.

I do love that Sharon is healthy enough to be fighting fires, but is it feasible for that to be a permanent thing versus her old position?

We talk about this with the writers all the time. If I am a 54-year-old woman, how long can I really carry the equipment? If you look at firefighters in their third decade of doing the work, they’re usually moving up because they have more experience, so they’ll be able to make better calls. But real firefighters are amazing. Their job is so hard. Since the first firefighter role I’ve ever played, people will come up to me on the street saying, no way can you actually carry that gear. You couldn’t carry me out of a fire. In truth, you don’t carry people out. You pull them out of a fire because if you both fall down, nobody’s getting out. But I don’t know. I don’t know where they’re going yet, and I enjoy both of them, so we’ll see.

What else is coming up for Sharon?

In [Episode] 204, there’s a chemical fire, which is the first time we get to see her in a structure fire with all the gear and with the people where she is not the boss. I can tell you as an actor, it was hard. I just did the ADR for it [yesterday]. There’s some big giant epic swells coming. Then [Episode] 205 feels the most like a family story, and it’s not just the Leone family, it’s the town of how these people interact. [Episode] 205 feels like a dream. Everything they’ve been laying out for the season starts to really come to a head beginning in 204 and then sort of sprouting in 205.

