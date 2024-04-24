‘The Conners’ Sets New Timeslot on ABC — Find Out When the Schedule Change Begins

The Conners is switching things up as the ABC comedy prepares to air its remaining Season 6 episodes in a completely new timeslot beginning this May.

Kicking off on Wednesday, May 1, the Roseanne spinoff will move from its former 8/7c slot to 9:30/8:30c, directly after the network’s Emmy-winning Abbott Elementary. The shift comes with just four episodes remaining in The Conners‘ ongoing sixth season, which already aired its milestone 100th episode. The comedy has yet to be renewed for a seventh season.

While the time might change for tuning in, expect the warm familiarity of watching the titular family as they continue to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford. At the heart of it all are Conner patriarch Dan (John Goodman), his daughters Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and Becky (Lecy Goranson) along with their aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf).

As they grapple with the hardships of parenthood, marriage, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America, fans continue to tune in and share some laughs with the TV family who has been gracing screens since the late ’80s. Through all the fights, coupon cutting, hand-me-downs, and breakdowns, the Conners still embrace love, humor, and family.

In addition to starring Goodman, Gilbert, Goranson, and Metcalf, The Conners features Emma Kenney as Harris, Ames McNamara as Mark, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben. Additionally, recurring guest stars include both Katey Sagal and Nat Faxon. This season, additional guest stars have included the likes of Sean Astin and Nick Offerman among others. The series is executive-produced by Tom Werner along with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez. The show hails from Werner Entertainment.

Stay tuned for more details on The Conners' ongoing sixth season as we approach the final episodes

The Conners, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC