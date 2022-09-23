‘FBI: International’ Heads to Spain — Gorgeous First Look at Scott & Smitty (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester in FBI International
Nelly Kiss/CBS

FBI: International continues to take us around Europe, and for the October 4 episode, the team heads to a gorgeous island. TV Insider has an exclusive first look!

The third episode of Season 2, “Money Is Meaningless,” was shot on location on the European island of Mallorca (which is part of Spain, and off the Mediterranean). Check out our photos below for a look at the island, as well as Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) and the team’s newest member and liaison, Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis).

In the episode, the Fly Team heads to Mallorca when an American citizen is found bludgeoned to death in the estate of her powerful father-in-law. And it looks like Scott may get into a bit of trouble — or at least a tense situation — during their investigation.

The Season 2 premiere introduced Smitty as the new liaison, with Katrin Jaeger (Christiane Paul) being promoted to be in charge of all of western Europe. Smitty has a history with Scott, having worked a major op together. “I was in my first year at Europol, so I like to say everything about determination, bravery and focus, I learned from Scott,” Smitty told Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed). She quickly impressed the rest of the team during their first case together.

Scroll down for a look at “Money Is Meaningless.”

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS

FBI: International
Nelly Kiss/CBS

On location

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester in FBI: International
Nelly Kiss/CBS

Special Agent Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank)

FBI International
Nelly Kiss/CBS

On (gorgeous) location

Luke Kleintank as Special Agent Scott Forrester and Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson in FBI: International
Nelly Kiss/CBS

Scott and Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis)

FBI International
Nelly Kiss/CBS

Mallorca

FBI: International - CBS

