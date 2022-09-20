‘FBI: International’ & ‘Most Wanted’: Meet the New Team Members

FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted both lost team members between seasons but will be gaining new ones this fall. Check out their personnel files.

FBI: International — Megan Garretson

Title: Europol liaison

Played by: Eva-Jane Willis

Replacing: Katrin Jaeger (Christiane Paul), promoted

Personality: The street-smart Brit was just one of the boys in her male-dominated training. “She could handle her drink and run faster than some of the guys. That’s where her competitive edge comes from,” Willis says. “She’ll take on anyone.”

Qualifications: A seasoned undercover agent and master of disguise, Garretson previously worked a massive operation called Trojan Shield with Fly Team leader Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) in Europe. The mission was so successful, it’s studied at Quantico. (Forrester gave her the nickname “Smitty.” Says Willis: “It has an intriguing origin, which will be revealed as we get to know more about her past.”) She considers Jaeger her personal hero: “It’s that mix of utter sophistication and killer instinct.”

First Season 2 Case: An American police detective on the federal task force is murdered in Paris while investigating a U.S. company suspected of selling illegal weapons in France and the Middle East.

FBI: Most Wanted — Ray Cannon

Title: Special agent

Played by: Edwin Hodge (Good Sam)

Replacing: Ivan Ortiz (Miguel Gomez), transferred

Personality: “Ray is a bit of a wild card,” reveals Hodge. While the rookie agent may at times step out to do things his own way, he stays in line when it counts. “He is one to follow the rules and respect the chain of command,” the actor says.

Qualifications: After spending 10 years in New Orleans as a cop turned junior detective, Cannon finally followed in his retired FBI agent father’s footsteps. He graduated at the top of his class at Quantico last year and comes to Remy Scott’s (Dylan McDermott) Fugitive Task Force from the FBI’s Violent Crimes office in Albany, New York. “Ray is on the team to learn through experience,” Hodge says. “Remy is always there to reel Ray back in when he gets ahead of himself.”

First Season 4 Case: Cannon joins the team in the September 27 episode, when they hunt a mysterious killer targeting IRS offices.

FBI: International, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 9/8c, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 20, 10/9c, CBS

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Returning Favorites issue. For more first looks at fall’s returning shows, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.