‘FBI: International’: What Do You Think of New Europol Liaison? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the FBI: International Season 2 premiere “Unburdened.”]

The FBI: International Season 2 premiere makes one thing clear: New Europol liaison Megan Garretson (Eva-Jane Willis) — “Smitty” to her friends — is going to fit in just fine with the Fly Team because there’s such an ease to her interactions, not just with those with whom she has history (Luke Kleintank’s Scott Forrester) but the others as well.

Smitty’s replacing Katrin Jaeger (Christiane Paul), who’s been promoted to be in charge of all of western Europe. “Katrin thought I’d be able to jump into the deep end since we already have a shorthand, and of course I understand I have enormous shoes to fill. I intend to do just that,” she tells Scott. The two know each other well: Scott and Smitty worked a major op that’s studied at Quantico that resulted in 800 arrests and over two tons of synthetic drugs being taken off the street.

The others, of course, have questions about her. “She is our kind of agent, head down, plough forward, all about the work, and she can drink you under the table,” Scott tells Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed). What he can’t share is how she got Smitty from Megan; the Europol agent has only told him something about a need-to-know basis. Smitty, meanwhile, tells Jamie that for that past op, “I was in my first year at Europol, so I like to say everything about determination, bravery and focus, I learned from Scott.” Jamie’s not surprised since “he has that effect on people.”

On the job, Smitty impresses the entire team when she gives a murderer no choice but to accept her deal; he wanted immunity, she offered him the only thing she could, which was prison in France instead of extradition to the U.S., where he could face the death penalty.

And when the case is over, Scott, Jamie, and Smitty head out to get drinks. Is it always action, action, action, the new team member asks. Yes. “Count me in then,” she says. She also notes that Scott seems “unburdened” since she last saw him, and he shares he got clarity about his mom. She’s a hero, and she even reached out again, he reveals. He’ll tell them more over a beer.

What did you think of Smitty? Let us know in the poll below.

Elsewhere in the premiere, Scott offers Andre Raines (Carter Redwood) time off in the fall for a leadership course, since he knows the agent’s goal of management, and just asks that he remember him when he’s FBI director to let him head up any task force of his choosing. However, Raines has changed his mind. Working with Scott and Jamie for years, he’s realized he likes being a field agent and making split-second decisions that save thousands of lives. He wants to keep taking down bad guys, not be managing people.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS