Get ready to dive into an all-new workplace comedy with CBS‘s DMV as the network offers a first look at the fun ahead in several first-look photos from the pilot.

Set to arrive Monday, October 13, the new series follows the employees of the East Hollywood Department of Motor Vehicles, which includes driving examiners Colette (Harriet Dyer), Gregg (Tim Meadows), Vic (Tony Cavalero), clerk Noa (Alex Tarrant), newly-promoted manager Barbara (Molly Kearney), and disillusioned Ceci (Gigi Zumbado).

In the premiere episode, viewers will learn more about this ragtag team as Colette pines after Noa, while enduring teasing from Gregg, Vic, and Ceci. Meanwhile, Barb faces the challenge of saving their branch from a potential government shutdown in the half-hour installment that also features Gerry Dee as Dan and Reshma Shetty as Kshitija.

DMV joins CBS’s already great lineup of comedies among which includes Ghosts, Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and The Neighborhood. You won’t want to miss this single-camera comedy, which is sure to deliver big laughs if the images below are any indication.

Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on DMV as the series approaches its debut on CBS.

DMV, Series Premiere, Monday, October 13, 8:30/7:30c, CBS