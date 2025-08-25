‘DMV’ First Look: Premiere Photos Tease Workplace Shenanigans for CBS’s New Comedy

Tim Meadows, Harriet Dyer, and Tony Cavalero in 'DMV'
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

DMV

 More

Get ready to dive into an all-new workplace comedy with CBS‘s DMV as the network offers a first look at the fun ahead in several first-look photos from the pilot.

Set to arrive Monday, October 13, the new series follows the employees of the East Hollywood Department of Motor Vehicles, which includes driving examiners Colette (Harriet Dyer), Gregg (Tim Meadows), Vic (Tony Cavalero), clerk Noa (Alex Tarrant), newly-promoted manager Barbara (Molly Kearney), and disillusioned Ceci (Gigi Zumbado).

In the premiere episode, viewers will learn more about this ragtag team as Colette pines after Noa, while enduring teasing from Gregg, Vic, and Ceci. Meanwhile, Barb faces the challenge of saving their branch from a potential government shutdown in the half-hour installment that also features Gerry Dee as Dan and Reshma Shetty as Kshitija.

DMV joins CBS’s already great lineup of comedies among which includes GhostsGeorgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, and The Neighborhood. You won’t want to miss this single-camera comedy, which is sure to deliver big laughs if the images below are any indication.

Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on DMV as the series approaches its debut on CBS.

DMV, Series Premiere, Monday, October 13, 8:30/7:30c, CBS

Harriet Slater in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Colette approaches a vehicle.

Harriet Dyer and Patricia Casey in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Colette observes Mrs. Resnick’s (Patricia Casey) driving.

Molly Kearney in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Molly Kearney plays the DMV’s newly-appointed manager Barb.

Gerry Dee and Reshma Shetty in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Barb meets with Dan and Kshitija.

Molly Kearney, Reshma Shetty, and Gerry Dee in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Barb shows the duo around the department.

Tony Cavalero, Harriet Dyer, and Tim Meadows in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Colette takes a seat with her fellow driving examiners, Vic and Gregg.

Tim Meadows and Tony Cavalero in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Vic and Gregg take a relaxed approach.

Tim Meadows in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Tim Meadows steps in to play Gregg.

Tony Cavalero in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Tony Cavalero is calm and casual as Vic.

Gigi Zumbado in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Meanwhile, Gigi Zumbado plays an equally relaxed Ceci.

Alex Tarrant and Mark Feuerstein in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Noa deals with testy patron Brent (Mark Feuerstein).

Alex Tarrant in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Alex Tarrant is all smiles as Noa.

Harriet Dyer in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Colette approaches Noa.

Harriet Dyer and Alex Tarrant in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Colette and Noa have a chat.

Harriet Dyer in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

But what leads Colette to this window?

Harriet Dyer in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Even more alarming, how has she ended up without her blouse?

Harriet Dyer and Molly Kearney in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

It seems that Colette is in for an embarrassing moment as Barb stands in front of her in what appears to be a bathroom.

Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Tim Meadows, and Gigi Zumbado in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Gregg, Ceci, and Noa also observe the unfolding drama.

Molly Kearney, Tim Meadows, Gigi Zumbado, and Tony Cavalero in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Vic also stands by with the crowd.

Gerry Dee and Reshma Shetty in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Dan even has his computer out.

Samantha Helt and Alex Tarrant in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Noa is joined by “Hot Kristen” (Samantha Helt) in his cubicle.

Tony Cavalero, Harriet Dyer, and Tim Meadows in 'DMV' Season 1
Bertrand Calmeau / CBS

Vic, Colette, and Gregg stand united.

