Spring is nearly here, which means it’s time for networks to start making renewal decisions about their slate of shows, especially new titles like CBS‘s DMV.

The freshman comedy following the day-to-day shenanigans of the East Hollywood DMV team debuted in the fall and will continue following the Winter Olympics, but will it carry on for a second season? Below, we’re breaking down everything we know about the show’s potential future so far, including when it could return if it is renewed. Scroll down for a closer look and stay tuned for more on DMV in the weeks ahead.

Has DMV been renewed for Season 2?

DMV hasn’t been renewed for Season 2, but a decision surrounding the show’s future is sure to be made sooner than later. So stay tuned for any updates as we await word.

When will DMV Season 2 premiere?

While DMV Season 2 hasn’t been ordered yet, there are two possible avenues for the show’s future, should it carry on on CBS. One potential path is for the comedy to return in the fall, where it kicked off its journey in late 2025. The other possible option is for the series to move its lineup to midseason, meaning a winter or spring premiere in 2027. If the show is renewed for Season 2, we should have a better idea of when DMV could return.

What would DMV Season 2 be about?

If renewed, DMV would likely continue the workplace comedy format as the workers get wrapped up in new shenanigans week to week.

Who would star in DMV Season 2?

DMV‘s current cast features Harriet Dyer as Colette, Tim Meadows as Gregg, Molly Kearney as Barb, Tony Cavalero as Vic, Alex Tarrant as Noa, and Gigi Zumbado as Ceci. Guest stars have included Randall Park, Leslie Jones, and The Paper‘s Chelsea Frei, among others. We’d anticipate the main cast returning if the show is renewed, but stay tuned as we await further word, and let us know what you’d like to see in another season of DMV in the comments section below.

DMV, Returns Monday, February 23, 2026, 8:30/7:30c, CBS