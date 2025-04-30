Get ready for what will hopefully be the most fun trip you’ve ever taken to the Department of Motor Vehicles when DMV premieres on CBS this fall.

The show, which is produced by CBS Studios, is part of the network’s fall 2025-2026 slate — the only new comedy among the new offerings.

So what is there to know about DMV so far? Here’s a look.

When will DMV premiere?

Though an official premiere date has not yet been announced by CBS, it’s expected to be announced as part of the network’s fall 2025 programming list. It is only one of two fall comedies on the network, joining Ghosts Season 5.

Who will star in DMV?

According to Deadline, the cast for DMV includes Harriet Dyer, Tim Meadows, Molly Kearney, Alex Tarrant, Tony Cavalero, and Gigi Zumbado.

What is DMV about?

The logline for DMV tells us, “Based on award-winning author Katherine Heiny’s short story, a single camera workplace comedy set at the place everyone dreads going most: the DMV. Our quirky and lovable characters are making minimum wage, doing a thankless job where customers are annoyed before they even walk in the door. Good thing they have each other.”

The short story in question, “Chicken-Flavored and Lemon-Scented,” centers on a driving examiner named Colette who realizes that Ted Bundy must’ve had a driving test at some point with someone like her overseeing it. She then sets out to turn her erstwhile mundane job into a hunt for the extraordinary. It can be read at Electric Lit or in the collection Games and Rituals: Stories. In response to the news that the story would be adapted to the small screen, Heiny wrote on Instagram, “I’m in a sort of joyful daze about this news—ironically, it’s probably not safe for me to drive today.”

What else is there to know about DMV?

DMV is a single-camera series that is created, executive-produced, and written by Dana Klein. The pilot is directed by Trent O’Donnell, and Aaron Kaplan, Wendi Trilling, and Robyn Meisinger also executive produce.

The series won out against competing comedies — including Poppa’s House and Zarna, a planned spinoff of The Neighborhood — for the series order by CBS.

DMV, TBD fall, CBS