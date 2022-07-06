Now that we know when we’ll hear those ever-familiar notes of The Who’s “Who Are You” (September 29, moving to Thursdays), we know when we’ll get answers to some of the questions we’ve had since the first season of CSI: Vegas ended in December 2021.

After all, it ended with the CSIs getting a win — bringing down lawyer Anson Wix (Jamie McShane) after he tried to frame former CSI tech-turned-expert witness David Hodges (Wallace Langham) for tampering with evidence — and the tease of their next multi-episode villain. Furthermore, we know that two of the CSI vets who appeared in the first season, William Petersen and Jorja Fox as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, won’t be back, but another will be appearing, Marg Helgenberger as Catherine Willows.

See Also 12 Finale Cliffhangers That Will Have Us Talking All Summer Some shows left characters in life-threatening situations, while others have relationships up in the air.

With what’s to come next for those and more parts of the series, we’re taking a look at the burning questions we have for Season 2 below.

CSI: Vegas, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, September 29, 10/9c, CBS