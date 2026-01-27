It’s not going to take long for CIA to cross over with FBI, of which it is an offshoot, on CBS. In fact, the series premiere details reveal it’s happening immediately.

In the February 23 premiere, titled “Directed Energy,” CBS teases, “When a top-secret weapon is stolen in broad daylight from a U.S. defense contractor, CIA agent Colin Glass is paired with FBI agent Bill Goodman to investigate. Their new partnership gets off to a rocky start, but they soon realize their opposing viewpoints may be their greatest asset.” Tom Ellis stars as Colin, and Nick Gehlfuss plays Bill. And in that first episode, Jeremy Sisto will guest star as his FBI character, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine.

The CIA premiere airs right after FBI‘s midseason return, which will see the team celebrating Scola (John Boyd) and Nina’s (Shantel VanSanten) wedding, as revealed in photos here.

While both Colin and Bill follow the rules, “it’s such a gray area,” Gehlfuss previously told TV Insider. “Bill operates black and white. CIA, we don’t even know what they do. But it’s a wonderful combination of these two characters and I’m really excited.” And shared Ellis, “We’re on the go from the first beat and then we keep going.”

Both stars are enjoying working together.

“It’s hard to articulate sometimes when you have a chemistry with somebody. And I felt it, but we’re hearing from everybody else that it’s working,” Gehlfuss said, adding of Ellis, “He’s a consummate professional and he’s very charming and he’s a great leader.”

Said Ellis of Gehlfuss, “He may be the nicest person I’ve ever met in my life. Genuinely is. I’ve got a real kind of example of a true midwestern person from the United States. He’s such a great guy. He’s a fantastic actor,” Ellis tells us. “We both approach work the same way, and we really enjoy what we do, and we’ve had the best time so far.”

CIA, Series Premiere, Monday, February 23, 10/9c, CBS