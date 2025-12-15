‘CIA’ Trailer: Tom Ellis & Nick Gehlfuss Are a Fun Law Enforcement Duo (VIDEO)

What To Know CBS has released the first trailer for CIA, a new drama premiering February 23, featuring Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss as partners on a CIA/FBI task force.

The series follows by-the-book FBI agent Bill Goodman and secretive CIA officer Colin Glass as they tackle covert operations and international threats in New York.

Oh, this is going to be fun. We’re a couple of months out, and we’ve finally gotten the first footage of Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss as partners in the new FBI offshoot, CIA.

On Monday, December 15, CBS released the trailer for the new drama, premiering on Monday, February 23, at 10/9c, after FBI Season 8’s winter return. The new video, which you can watch above, introduces us to Ellis and Gehlfuss’ characters and their partnership — and highlights just why their differences are going to make for an entertaining duo.

In the new series, by-the-book FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) is assigned to a clandestine CIA/FBI task force and ends up partnered with the “secretive and roguish” CIA case officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis). “Together they will work covert operations in New York, uncovering international plots, terrorist cells, and geopolitical secrets,” the official description teases. “On CIA, Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear — their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.” The series also stars Necar Zadegan as the Chief of Station and Natalee Linez as a CIA analyst.

The trailer shows Colin taking a polygraph, and when he’s asked if he’s ever told a lie, he points out, “Isn’t lying part of the job description of the CIA?” he asks. It’s clear from his and Bill’s interactions just how different they are.

“You’re not much use to me alive, but you’re really no use to me dead,” Bill says at one point. “I never knew you cared,” Colin replies.

While the FBI works out in the open, and the CIA stays to the shadows, it’s clear they share one goal: to keep the country safe. Watch the video above for more.

CIA is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment and CBS Studios.

CIA, Series Premiere, Monday, February 23, 10/9c, CBS