Nick Gehlfuss Introduces ‘CIA’ Dynamic & Talks Working With Tom Ellis

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Nick Gehlfuss as FBI Agent Bill Goodman, Tom Ellis as CIA Agent Colin Glass — 'CIA'
Exclusive
Jason Bell/CBS

What To Know

  • Nick Gehlfuss stars as by-the-book FBI agent Bill Goodman in the new Dick Wolf drama CIA.
  • Gehlfuss talks to TV Insider about working with Tom Ellis.

First, there was Will and now there’s Bill for Nick Gehlfuss. The Chicago Med alum, who reprised his role as Dr. Will Halstead in the fall, stars in the newest Dick Wolf drama, CIA, and his character does have a somewhat familiar name.

Bill Goodman is “by-the-book” and “has this moral compass that he will never veer from,” Gehlfuss told TV Insider on the red carpet celebrating Law & Order‘s 25th season on January 6. “Very different from Will. Still, they both have good hearts and are protectors. I mean, William and Bill actually means protector. Anyways, they’re both passionate about what they do, of course, but Bill follows the rules.”

The FBI agent is then partnered up with secretive and roguish CIA case officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) for a joint, clandestine task force between the two agencies. According to the official description, “Bill will learn the rules of this murky world on the fly as Colin leads him deeper into spy games where only one thing is clear — their work keeps America safe, even if no one will ever know what they did in the shadows.”

Colin also follows the rules, added Gehlfuss, “but it’s such a gray area. Bill operates black and white. CIA, we don’t even know what they do. But it’s a wonderful combination of these two characters and I’m really excited.”

'CIA' Trailer: Tom Ellis & Nick Gehlfuss Are a Fun Law Enforcement Duo (VIDEO)
Related

'CIA' Trailer: Tom Ellis & Nick Gehlfuss Are a Fun Law Enforcement Duo (VIDEO)

He’s enjoying working with Ellis. “He’s awesome. I did not know Tom until this happened and then we had an audition together and right away I knew that we were just going to be … I don’t know. It’s hard to articulate sometimes when you have a chemistry with somebody. And I felt it, but we’re hearing from everybody else that it’s working,” Gehlfuss shared. “It’s always nice to have that validation, but he’s a consummate professional and he’s very charming and he’s a great leader.”

Due to the expansive universe of Dick Wolf shows, we had to ask him his dream crossover for CIA, and he immediately named FBI. “It’s probably going to happen,” he added. “Although it really would be interesting to have CIA crossover with Law & Order: SVU or Law & Order. That would be awesome because funnily enough, I’ve never been on a Law & Order. I think the closest I got was Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. when they were introducing my character for Chicago Med.”

What are you hoping to see from CIA? Let us know in the comments section below.

CIA, Series Premiere, Monday, February 23, 10/9c, CBS

CIA

FBI

Nick Gehlfuss

Tom Ellis




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Katelyn MacMullen, Cameron Mathison - 'General Hospital'
1
Drew’s Shooter Revealed on ‘General Hospital’! Inside That Big Twist
GREY’S ANATOMY - “Skyfall” - Winston and Ben fight to save Jo’s life, while Teddy supports Link. Owen and Jules battle to save a young man, and Lucas forms an unexpected bond with a patient. THURSDAY, JAN. 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Anne Marie Fox) ANTHONY HILL, JASON GEORGE, CHRIS CARMACK
2
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: What Happened to Jo & Her Babies in the Midseason Premiere?
3
‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Who Was Eliminated on the First Three Episodes?
Josh McKenzie as Shane Florence, Melissa Roxburgh as Rebecca Henderson, Patrick Sabongui as Jacob Hassani — 'The Hunting Party' Season 2 Premiere
4
‘The Hunting Party’ Bosses & Melissa Roxburgh Break Down [Spoiler]’s Death
Aisha Hinds as Hen, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, and Oliver Stark as Buck — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 7
5
Who’s out at the 118 in the ‘9-1-1’ Midseason Premiere?