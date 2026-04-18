‘CIA’ Stars Talk Benefiting From Their Partnership & Colin’s Secret Closet

What To Know Tom Ellis and Nick Gehlfuss discuss their characters’ partnership in CIA.

Both stars would love future crossovers within the Dick Wolf universe, particularly with SVU and One Chicago.

CIA Case Officer Colin Glass (Tom Ellis) and FBI Special Agent Bill Goodman (Nick Gehlfuss) are the partners the other didn’t know he needed in the newest Dick Wolf series, which has been renewed for a second season. TV Insider caught up with the CIA stars at CBS Fest on Wednesday, April 15, to talk about their partnership.

According to Ellis, his character is “surprised by how much they can accomplish together and how much [Bill] benefits [Colin’s] skillset.”

Gehlfuss agreed, adding, “That’s the beauty of any two-person relationship story, is that they both need each other, whether they know that or not. And I don’t think that either of them really knows how much they needed one another — and in fact, they will benefit from this partnership. And so will the safety of the country.”

Recent episodes have gone home with their characters, and they’ve also now seen each other’s apartment. So, what would their characters steal from the other’s place if they could?

“There’s not much in his apartment I’d want, to be honest,” Ellis admitted with a laugh, bringing up the model airplanes.

“Fat chance getting that,” Gehlfuss replied before immediately naming Colin’s secret closet. Ellis acknowledged it’s “really cool.” Gehlfuss said, “I would steal the whole thing.”

CIA just had FBI‘s Missy Peregrym (Maggie Bell) and Alana De La Garza (Isobel Castille) guest star. So, we had to ask about their hopes for future crossovers within the Dick Wolf universe.

Gehlfuss wants to join forces with Law & Order: SVU, and Ellis agreed. “Imagine working with Mariska [Hargitay],” he pointed out. Gehlfuss recalled he was part of the Chicagos’ crossover with SVU in the past. “They’re fantastic.”

He’s also all for working with the Chicago franchise again — he starred as Dr. Will Halstead on Med for eight seasons and recently returned for two episodes. “That would be hilarious if we got involved in the Chicago franchise and I went back as a different, a Bill instead of a Will,” he said, with Ellis loving the idea: “It would confuse a lot of people in that hospital.”

CIA, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS

—Reporting by Erin Maxwell