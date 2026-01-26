‘FBI’ Wedding First Look: Scola & Nina Are Getting Married (PHOTOS)

It’s time for an FBI wedding! The moment we’ve been waiting for for years now is coming in the CBS drama’s midseason return.

The network has released details and photos of the show’s Monday, February 23, episode, and they reveal that Scola (John Boyd) and Nina (Shantel VanSanten, who returns) are getting married! In “Confetti,” CBS teases, “When an undercover operation being led by Special Agent Nina Chase goes sideways, the team works together to flip their only witness to help them hunt down a rip crew at a cartel wedding. The aftermath leads Nina and Scola to realize they are ready to tie the knot.”

The network also released photos, which show the team’s investigation as well as a look at the wedding.

John Boyd previously teased that this event was coming. “Maybe some wedding bells. Yeah, big deal, big life changes,” he told TV Insider when we asked what was coming up earlier this month.

As for how Scola will handle that, “I think there’s a lot of mixed emotions. I think there’s higher stakes. We’ll see,” he shared. “It’s really interesting to see why the character, how a wedding or a marriage would change his life, change the relationship, and his relationship to the work.”

When the idea of a wedding came up in the past, notably when Nina got a visit from her father on FBI: Most Wanted in Season 6, she had said they didn’t need to get married.

“She’s not the one who dreams of some big white wedding dress and wedding,” VanSanten explained to us then, in October 2024. “It works. It’s solid, and it wasn’t even something she was looking for. And so when it happens, she just doesn’t live in a fantasy fairytale life, and they have such a beautiful partnership and commitment to one another that getting married just isn’t on the agenda. It’s maybe unconventional in some ways, but I love that that’s their story because there’s plenty of people [for whom] a wedding and saying that you’re married doesn’t mean you are more or less committed than people who wake up every day and choose to love one another and to face the world with the same commitment you would if you had signed a piece of paper and were wearing a ring.”

Scroll down to check out the photos from the midseason return and the wedding, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in the comment section below.

FBI, Midseason Return, Monday, February 23, 9/8c, CBS