9 Burning Questions for One Chicago in 2023

As 2022 ends, quite a bit has been left up in the air in the world of One Chicago, though only one of the shows has lives hanging in the balance.

Chicago Med bid adieu to one of its original stars, though fortunately, the door has been left open for Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) to return, and shook things up at the hospital in the final moments of the fall finale. Over on Fire, we can’t help but wonder if 51 is about to lose another one of its own following an explosive cliffhanger and the return of a nemesis. And on P.D., Intelligence finally got the sex trafficker they’d been after, only for a twist when they went to arrest him.

Scroll down as we take a look at the questions we need answered when the three One Chicago shows return in 2023.

One Chicago, Winter Premieres, Wednesday, January 4, 8/7c, NBC