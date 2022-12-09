‘Chicago Fire’ Bosses Ponder Brett’s Romantic Future: ‘Was Casey the Love of Her Life?’

Join the 51 Family Subscribe to our Chicago Fire Newsletter:

Chicago Fire Season 11 started off on a sad note for “Brettsey” fans: Paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) broke up with firefighter Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) after both previously acknowledged their long-distance relationship (with him in Oregon) wasn’t working.

Before his death, Chief Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) wanted to introduce Brett to a friend of his; she’d later bump into him and agree to a coffee date. In the fall finale, she mentioned to Violet (Hanako Greensmith) that Dylan (Christopher Allen) invited her to a concert that weekend but that would still be keeping things in the “slow lane” since the tickets were free and she’d meet him outside the venue, then they wouldn’t have to talk much.

But is Brett ready for even the “slow lane”? “Brett is gonna have a lot of fun dating going forward,” co-showrunner Andrea Newman tells TV Insider. “She’s gonna have some magical times dating, but there’s always the looming question of, was Casey the love of her life? And will that make it impossible to find that level of love again?”

So speaking of Casey, it seems like it would be the perfect time to have him pop back up in Brett’s life, whether via a phone call or appearance, as she’s trying to move on. “Can you call Jesse Spencer for us and just tell him that you said that so that we can make that happen? That sounds great to me,” co-showrunner Derek Haas asks when presented with just that question.

Adds Newman, “You know what’s funny? We were just talking about this, that Casey is such a presence on the show still. I think in the last few episodes, every one of ’em had a reference to him in some way or another, large and small. Jesse’s never far from our minds and Casey as a character’s never far from 51’s minds. We love him. We’ll have him back anytime.”

Chicago Fire, Winter Premiere, Wednesday, January 4, 9/8c, NBC