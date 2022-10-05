‘Chicago Fire’: [Spoiler] Dies When a Structure Fire Takes a Tragic Turn

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 3 “Completely Shattered.”]

The Chicago Fire promo teased that someone wouldn’t be making it out of a fire, and it wasn’t lying. In fact, the latest episode not only leaves someone “completely shattered,” hence the title, but us as well.

After Brett (Kara Killmer) arranges for Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) to join her and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) for lunch — knowing the couple won’t be able to spend much time together with his upcoming transfer — all of 51 is called to a structure fire at a movie theater. Some people are trapped under the screen, and a couple are down in the storage room. Boden (Eamonn Walker) sends Severide (Taylor Kinney) to the ones in the storage room and has Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) do the primary search. As Boden warns, they have two minutes, not 10.

As more first responders arrive on scene, Hawkins arrives on scene and takes over directing triage. Boden gives everyone one more minute to get out, not liking how it looks. But there are still more victims, and Squad hasn’t even gotten into the storage room. And when Gallo (Alberto Rosende) goes to help someone, he goes down.

Kidd calls in the mayday, and Violet, outside treating victims with Brett, is worried. But that’s nothing on her reaction when, soon after they get Gallo out, and he’s OK, everything takes a horrific, tragic turn. Hawkins notices a man collapsing out a side door, and Violet tells Boden after seeing her boyfriend helping the victim. But just as Boden looks over, the building collapses on Hawkins and the victim.

The firefighters immediately rush to dig them out, and Violet can only watch as they finally reach Hawkins. She hurries to him and begins doing CPR. “I can save him,” she cries as Boden pulls her back. “Please, chief, let’s try. Let me try,” she begs as he’s carried away. But it’s too late. Hawkins is dead.

