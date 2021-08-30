‘Chicago Fire’: See 51 Fighting a Fire Without Squad 3 in the Season 10 Premiere (PHOTOS)

For everyone waiting to see who from Squad 3 is going to survive on Chicago Fire, you’re … going to have to keep waiting, even though the first photos from the Season 10 premiere are out.

Sure, the images from “Mayday” do show Firehouse 51 fighting a fire, but no one from Squad 3 — Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Tony (Anthony Ferraris), and Capp (Randy Flagler) — is in any of them. All four firefighters were last seen trapped underwater, out of air, during the rescue that ended the Season 9 finale. The rest of the firehouse was left waiting back on shore in hopes that they’d emerge from the water. And they’re still waiting in these photos.

And sure, we can try to infer that Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) wouldn’t be smiling if he lost one of his firefighters, but there could always be a time jump and the loss may not be so fresh in that scene. However, one of the photos does suggest that he takes the job Deputy Commissioner Hill (J. Nicole Brooks) offered him in the Season 9 finale (deputy district chief). But is he packing up his office or just packing away those binders?

Scroll down to check out the Season 10 premiere photos.

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC