‘Chicago Fire’: See 51 Fighting a Fire Without Squad 3 in the Season 10 Premiere (PHOTOS)

Jesse Spencer as Casey, Christian Stolte as Mouch in Chicago Fire
For everyone waiting to see who from Squad 3 is going to survive on Chicago Fire, you’re … going to have to keep waiting, even though the first photos from the Season 10 premiere are out.

Sure, the images from “Mayday” do show Firehouse 51 fighting a fire, but no one from Squad 3 — Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), Joe Cruz (Joe Minoso), Tony (Anthony Ferraris), and Capp (Randy Flagler) — is in any of them. All four firefighters were last seen trapped underwater, out of air, during the rescue that ended the Season 9 finale. The rest of the firehouse was left waiting back on shore in hopes that they’d emerge from the water. And they’re still waiting in these photos.

And sure, we can try to infer that Battalion Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) wouldn’t be smiling if he lost one of his firefighters, but there could always be a time jump and the loss may not be so fresh in that scene. However, one of the photos does suggest that he takes the job Deputy Commissioner Hill (J. Nicole Brooks) offered him in the Season 9 finale (deputy district chief). But is he packing up his office or just packing away those binders?

Scroll down to check out the Season 10 premiere photos.

Chicago Fire, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 22, 9/8c, NBC

Christian Stolte as Mouch, Miranda Rae Mayo as Kidd, Jesse Spencer as Casey in Chicago Fire
Randall “Mouch” McHolland (Christian Stolte), Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), Blake Gallo (Alberto Rosende), Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer), Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) waiting for Squad 3

Christian Stolte as Mouch, Miranda Rae Mayo as Kidd in Chicago Fire
Are they about to lose four of their own?

Alberto Rosende as Gallo, David Eigenberg as Herrmann in Chicago Fire
What brings Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) to Gallo’s door?

Daniel Kyri as Ritter, Hanako Greensmith as Violet, Alberto Rosende as Gallo in Chicago Fire
Ritter, Violet, and Gallo

Kara Killmer as Brett in Chicago Fire
Brett

David Eigenberg as Herrmann in Chicago Fire
Herrmann

Eamonn Walker as Boden in Chicago Fire
Did Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) take that job?

Jesse Spencer as Casey, Christian Stolte as Mouch in Chicago Fire
Casey and Mouch

Alberto Rosende as Gallo, Miranda Rae Mayo as Kidd in Chicago Fire
Gallo and Kidd

Jesse Spencer as Casey in Chicago Fire
Casey

A rescue in Chicago Fire
Who’s saving a life?

J. Nicole Brooks as Hill in Chicago Fire
Hill

J. Nicole Brooks as Hill, Eamonn Walker as Boden in Chicago Fire
Gloria Hill (J. Nicole Brooks) and Boden

