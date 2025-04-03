[Warning: The following post contains MAJOR spoilers about all eight episodes of The Bondsman.]

There’s a new demon ready to dominate the Earth after the events of The Bondsman‘s finale. The new Prime Video horror-comedy series concludes its eighth episode with a total takeover of one of the heroes of the show, ending on a cliffhanger that’s bound to have everyone wondering what’s next in Season 2… which is very intentional on the creator’s part.

“All I can say is I have a plan,” showrunner Erik Oleson told TV Insider. “We’ve got some really fun stuff planned, depending on whether or not the show is able to [return]. I made it intentionally difficult for Amazon to not give us Season 2 by ending it the way I did because I’m evil.”

Throughout the season, Hub Halloran (Kevin Bacon) manages to dispense with all manner of underworld creatures — Valacor, Marphos, Erdos, Slypharis, and Pyralis — but the final boss proves to be too much for his demon-hunting skills. Lilith arrives in Episode 8, taking over the body of the now-buried Crystal, the woman Hub accidentally killed when he tried to attack Lucky in a fit of jealousy and drunken stupor. Hub’s family has shunned him over Crystal’s death, which means his hardwon romantic reunion with Maryanne (Jennifer Nettles) is already over, and even his overly devoted mom Kitty (Beth Grant) gives him the cold shoulder.

Lilith has “the voice of an angel” that makes the other angels so jealous that they’ve “tricked her into joining the rebellion so she’d be cast out for eternity.” She’s become Satan’s favorite, so Hub’s “boss” is desperate to get her back into Hell — and, given her lethality against humans, Hub’s happy to get her back there, too. He manages to trap Lilith (still in Crystal’s body) in a hidden pentagram by luring her with high-pitched music. But Lilith convinces him to let her free with the promise that she can restore Crystal’s life and thus absolve him of the crime that condemned him to Hell when he was murdered in the first place.

After she transfers herself into a crow and flies away, allowing Crystal to return, Hub still thinks he’s in control. “I’ll figure something out,” he promises Midge (Jolene Purdy) after she accuses him of selling out the whole world. “There’s always a loophole.” Unfortunately for him and everyone else, though, this is worse than a deal with the devil because Lilith decides to take over the body of someone he’ll never, ever kill: Maryanne. “The devil will never stop coming — not for me, so not for Maryanne. Serve me if you want her to live,” she instructs him.

For Jennifer Nettles, the opportunity to play a demon in the finale was a trip. As she told TV Insider, “[It was] thrilling, so much fun. And with the way that we shot this… they were writing this while we were shooting. So we didn’t get the last couple of scripts until we were close to getting ready to shoot them. And when I read that, I freaked out at the opportunity that Maryanne was going to be possessed by Lilith. It’s fantastic.”

Whether and how she’ll bring her vengeance tour to the mortal realm remains to be seen, but Nettles has her predictions for if and when she returns in Season 2.

“I love leaving it on the cliffhanger. The stakes for Hub — where he’s just like, ‘Wait a minute. So in order to save Maryanne, this woman that I love, I have to serve the demon that is inhabiting her?’ — I think those are pretty high freaking stakes. So that’s exciting,” she explained. “Look, Maryanne and Liilth, they’re fine. Lilith is living her best life now because she has this vessel who can sing. She’s going to be enjoying that, I am sure, but it will be interesting to see how Hub is going to navigate that situation.”

That’s not the only open end of the season, either. As we see in the ending, Lilith does make good on her deal to restore Crystal to health, and even Hub’s injuries from being tortured by Lucky are healed. But is he really absolved of his mortal sin against Crystal?

Kevin Bacon weighed in on the issue, telling us, “She’s alive now. She’s no longer dead, but the fact that he has her blood on his hands, even if she lives, that’s a complicated one.”

Bacon is also heavily in favor of a second season, revealing, “We’ve already started to talk about it … There’s a lot about Hub’s relationship to Maryanne that has to kind of drive the show. I think that he loves her, and he knows that he f**ked that up and that he would do anything to get her back, even if he doesn’t want to admit it to her or to himself or anybody else in the world. I do think that’s in his core. So I think the exploration of that, given the fact that she’s now possessed, is gonna be interesting.”

Meanwhile, Maxwell Jenkins, who plays their son Cade, hopes a second season would allow them room to explore some more of what this family is going through amid all this chaos: “What I love so much about this character and his fitting into the story is his relationship with his father and how it’s not ever solidified… We have no real resolution to where they’re standing. You have moments where they’re on good terms. You have moments where Cade wants nothing more than just to forgive his dad so he overlooks it, and then Hub messes up and then they’re back to square one again… I really hope we get to continue playing with that cyclical nature of their relationship in a second season for sure.”

The Bondsman, Amazon Prime Video