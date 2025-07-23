Building the Band has officially concluded with the release of its final three episodes on Wednesday, July 23. At the end of the finale, judges Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, and Kelly Rowland were tasked with deciding on one band to win the competition and take home $500,000.

Heading into Episode 10, there were three bands left: SZN4, a mixed group, 3QUENCY, a girl group, and Iconyx (previously named Soulidified), a boy band. Each band performed in front of their biggest audience yet. The judges deliberated and decided that Iconyx would be the first eliminated, leaving just SZN4 and 3QUENCY left.

Both bands gave one last performance, with the judges once again in control of who would finish as the winner and who would be named runner-up. In the end, it was the ladies of 3QUENCY (Brianna Mazzola, Nori Royale, and Wennely Quezada) who won the whole show. That meant SZN4 (Aaliyah Rose, Cameron Goode, Katie Roeder, and Donzell Taggart) came in second place.

The show began with 50 artists separated in different booths. They all had the chance to perform and decide if there was anyone they wanted to build a band with, based solely on sound. Bands could have between three and five members, but only six total could be formed.

The six bands then began living and rehearsing together for their first performance. They sang in front of a live audience, who got to vote for their favorites. The judges then decided who of the bottom two would be eliminated.

Round one came down to boy band Midnight ‘Til Morning (Conor Smith, Mason Watts, Shane Appell, and Zach Newbould) and girl group Siren Society (Autumn Stallia, Erica Padilla, Jenna Dave, and Noriella). The judges chose to save Midnight ‘Til Morning. However, the guys were in the bottom two once again after the next round. This time, they were up against Sweet Seduction (Alison Ogden, Elise Kristine, and Haley Grosserand), and the judges gave them yet another shot, sending the ladies home.

However, third time was not the charm for Midnight ‘Til Morning. When they landed in the bottom two against Soulidified (later Iconyx), it was the latter group who moved on to the finale.

