‘Boston Blue’: Jonah Breaks Down & Xochitl Gomez’s Penny Revealed in Midseason Finale Photos

The Boston Blue midseason finale is going to be a heavy one for Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner).

Details from the episode reveal him having an emotional breakdown at his father’s grave, with his grandfather, Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson), by his side for comfort. Jonah also has a black eye in those photos. The images also provide the first look at Xochitl Gomez as Penny with Mika Amonsen‘s Sean Reagan. The Dancing With the Stars winner makes her debut in Episode 6 on November 21.

CBS announced its midseason finale schedule on Monday, November 17. Boston Blue‘s midseason finale is set to air on Friday, December 19, at 10/9c. It’s titled “Collateral Damage” and guest stars Gomez, Nazneen Contractor, Ali Momen, and James Madio.

Here’s the logline: “Mae faces public and family backlash over the consequences of her past decisions, while Sarah struggles with guilt that pushes her to take risks in pursuit of justice. At the same time, Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case, and Jonah’s anger over his father’s death threatens to unravel fragile family ties.”

Jonah’s father is Ben Silver, the late husband of Boston District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben). Ben was killed before the events of Season 1 of the Blue Bloods spinoff. The first anniversary of his death was commemorated in an earlier episode, so the grief is still relatively fresh for the Silver family (see a breakdown of the Reagan and Silver family trees here).

“Collateral Damage” will also show Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) investigating in a strip club, and Edwin and Mae will be seen in a courtroom. Scroll through the Boston Blue midseason finale photos below for a look inside the episode.

