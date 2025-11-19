‘Boston Blue’: Jonah Breaks Down & Xochitl Gomez’s Penny Revealed in Midseason Finale Photos

'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 9 midseason finale photos
CBS

The Boston Blue midseason finale is going to be a heavy one for Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner).

Details from the episode reveal him having an emotional breakdown at his father’s grave, with his grandfather, Reverend Edwin Peters (Ernie Hudson), by his side for comfort. Jonah also has a black eye in those photos. The images also provide the first look at Xochitl Gomez as Penny with Mika Amonsen‘s Sean Reagan. The Dancing With the Stars winner makes her debut in Episode 6 on November 21.

CBS announced its midseason finale schedule on Monday, November 17. Boston Blue‘s midseason finale is set to air on Friday, December 19, at 10/9c. It’s titled “Collateral Damage” and guest stars Gomez, Nazneen Contractor, Ali Momen, and James Madio.

Here’s the logline: “Mae faces public and family backlash over the consequences of her past decisions, while Sarah struggles with guilt that pushes her to take risks in pursuit of justice. At the same time, Lena and Danny dive into a tense homicide case, and Jonah’s anger over his father’s death threatens to unravel fragile family ties.”

Should 'Boston Blue' Bring Baez Back Full-Time?
Should 'Boston Blue' Bring Baez Back Full-Time?

Jonah’s father is Ben Silver, the late husband of Boston District Attorney Mae Silver (Gloria Reuben). Ben was killed before the events of Season 1 of the Blue Bloods spinoff. The first anniversary of his death was commemorated in an earlier episode, so the grief is still relatively fresh for the Silver family (see a breakdown of the Reagan and Silver family trees here).

“Collateral Damage” will also show Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green) investigating in a strip club, and Edwin and Mae will be seen in a courtroom. Scroll through the Boston Blue midseason finale photos below for a look inside the episode.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS

Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS

Danny and Lena investigate at a strip club

Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS

James Madio as Agent Stephen Owen in the strip club with Danny

Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS

Nikita Naydenov as Nikolai, with Agent Owen, Danny, and Lena

Brendan Adam-Zwelling/CBS

What does this watch have to do with Danny and Lena’s case?

John Medland/CBS

How will Mae’s work controversy impact her son, Jonah, a rookie cop at the BPD?

John Medland/CBS

Sean has a serious talk with Jonah

John Medland/CBS

Xochitl Gomez as Penny Bravo

John Medland/CBS

Gomez as Penny Bravo and Mika Amonsen as Sean. Are they going to be a couple? Penny seems interested.

Nazneen Contractor as Ada Nadra Ali, Ali Momen as Julien Singelton, Ernie Hudson as Reverend Edwin Peters and Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver-Peters in 'Boston Blue' Season 1 Episode 9
Michael Gibson/CBS

Mae and her father, Edwin, in the back of a courtroom. Nazneen Contractor plays Ada Nadra Ali, with Ali Momen as Julien Singelton, both lawyers.

Michael Gibson/CBS

Edwin stands by his grandson at Ben’s grave

Michael Gibson/CBS

What, or who, gave Jonah that black eye?

Michael Gibson/CBS

Jonah breaks down at his father’s grave and seeks comfort from his grandfather

