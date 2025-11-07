What To Know Xochitl Gomez joins Boston Blue as Penny, debuting in Season 1 Episode 6 on November 21.

The episode also marks Marisa Ramirez’s return as Detective Maria Baez.

The Blue Bloods spinoff continues to explore the Reagan family’s law enforcement legacy and relationships alongside a new law enforcement family, the Silvers.

Boston Blue has cast Doctor Strange star and Dancing With the Stars winner Xochitl Gomez as a new character who will have a big impact on Sean Reagan’s (Mika Amonsen) life.

Gomez will make her series debut in Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 6, premiering on November 21. This episode will also feature Marisa Ramirez‘s return as Detective Maria Baez, this time for more than just a scene like her previous cameos in the Blue Bloods spinoff.

Gomez will appear as a recurring guest star on Boston Blue as Penny, a quick-witted, charming young woman with a mysterious past who crashes into Sean’s life. Sean is Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) youngest son, who took up a job as a Boston police officer to follow in his law enforcement family’s footsteps. Sean was played by Andrew Terraciano in Blue Bloods.

Sean has recovered from his injuries incurred in the Boston Blue series premiere. His hospitalization is what brought his dad to Beantown, but then Danny crossed paths with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), and they started working together on a case. They’re now partners at the Boston Police Department, and their families are bonding over their shared law enforcement history and tradition of weekly family dinners.

Danny and Baez, his former partner at the NYPD, are now romantic partners, and they’ve been making long-distance work while Danny’s been in Boston. Baez helps Danny and Lena on a case in the November 21 episode, titled “Code of Ethics.” (See the Boston Blue release schedule here.)

No further details are currently available about Gomez’s character, but Penny seems to be a potential romantic interest for Sean.

Boston Blue also stars Maggie Lawson as Sarah Silver, Marcus Scribner as Jonah Silver, Gloria Reuben as Mae Silver, and Ernie Hudson as Reverend Peters.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS