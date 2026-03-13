‘Boston Blue’ Reveals Jamie & Eddie’s Baby & Reagans They’re Named After

What To Know Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 12 revealed Jamie and Eddie’s baby.

The episode featured multiple Blue Bloods references, including a case that brings up memories of Linda Reagan’s death.

Producers are interested in bringing more Reagan family members, possibly including Jamie and Eddie, into future episodes, especially with the show’s renewal for Season 2.

The creators of Boston Blue previously told TV Insider that there was a “non-zero chance” viewers would see Jamie Reagan (Will Estes) and Eddie Janko’s (Vanessa Ray) baby in Season 1. They made good on that promise in Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 12, albeit with a workaround. Warning: Spoilers for Boston Blue Season 1 Episode 12 ahead!

Jamie and Eddie’s baby was revealed in the March 13 episode, which was St. Patrick’s Day-themed. It’s a baby boy, and he was seen in a photo on Uncle Danny Reagan’s (Donnie Wahlberg) phone in a text from little brother Jamie. The photo showed the little guy wearing a St. Patrick’s Day onesie that also revealed his name: Joe Francis. Jamie and Eddie’s son is named after the late Joe Reagan, the eldest Reagan sibling, who was killed in the line of duty before the start of Blue Bloods Season 1, and patriarch Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck), whose full name is Francis.

The episode was littered with references to Blue Bloods and the Reagan family. For starters, the case of the week involved the same gang that got Linda Reagan (Amy Carlson), Danny’s late wife, killed on Blue Bloods. Similar to Linda’s murder, this group was out for revenge over someone they felt had betrayed them.

The Reagan St. Patrick’s Day traditions were also a big topic of conversation as Danny and Sean (Mika Amonsen) debated with Lena (Sonequa Martin-Green), Sarah (Maggie Lawson), and Jonah Silver (Marcus Scribner) about the Irish holiday. To the Bostonians, their home city hosted the best parade for the holiday, but they also saw it as a holiday used as an excuse for drinking. The Reagans, however, being the big Irish family that they are, take the true meaning of the holiday seriously and always celebrate accordingly.

Baby Joe’s onesie said “Joe Francis’ First St. Patrick’s Day.” The Reagans were planning their family feast back home in New York, which Danny and Sean were bummed to miss. The Silvers planned their own feast to honor their new friends’ family tradition, cementing their increasingly familial bond.

Will Jamie and Eddie appear on Boston Blue with baby Joe? Series co-creator Brandon Margolis told us that he “cannot confirm or deny” the possibility of a Jamie and Eddie cameo, but he did say that they’re very interested in having more Reagans appear on the show, especially now that it’s been renewed for Season 2. (Len Cariou appears as Pop Reagan in the episode airing on April 3.)

“What I will say is that because the audiences showed up and the network was generous enough to give us a second season, there’s going to be more opportunities for Reagans for a whole other season, and it’s something we want to continue to pursue on the show,” Margolis added. “Obviously, there were a lot of them, but the invitations are extended, and we are just looking for the right stories to bring them into Danny and Sean’s world. That’s kind of all I can say at the moment without spoiling too much.”

Boston Blue is on a break for March Madness 2026. It returns with the Cariou episode on Friday, April 3.

Boston Blue, Returns Friday, April 3, 10/9c, CBS