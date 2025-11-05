Should ‘Boston Blue’ Bring Baez Back Full-Time? (POLL)

What To Know Marisa Ramirez is a recurring guest star on Boston Blue as Detective Maria Baez from Blue Bloods.

Baez and Danny Reagan are finally in a romantic relationship in the spinoff, sparking fan interest in her continued return.

Marisa Ramirez made a surprise cameo in the Boston Blue series premiere as Detective Maria Baez, whose romantic relationship with Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) was revealed through that scene. At long last, Blue Bloods fans get to see Danny and Baez as a couple. Baez made another surprise appearance at the end of Season 1 Episode 3, and she’ll be back for a full episode in Episode 6, airing on Friday, November 21, on CBS (see photos from their upcoming reunion here). But should Baez be back full-time?

Boston Blue shows Danny Reagan making a new life for himself in Boston after his younger son, Sean (Mika Amonseon), moved to Boston and was injured while saving people from a burning building. The rookie cop is healed now and has started work, and his dad has joined him at the Boston Police Department.

Danny is partnered with Detective Lena Silver (Sonequa Martin-Green), who, just like the Reagans, comes from a big law enforcement family that meets weekly for family dinners (for the Silvers, who practice Judaism, it’s Shabbat on Fridays).

In Boston Blue Episode 6, “Code of Ethics,” Danny and Lena hunt down a serial home invader, with an assist from Baez. Sean’s budding romance faces unexpected complications. Meanwhile, Mae (Gloria Reuben) and Sarah (Maggie Lawson) Silver uncover a troubling leak that could upend the justice system.

Baez fans have been happy to see Ramirez back onscreen in this Blue Bloods spinoff, and the show’s creators have confirmed that she’s going to continue recurring on the show. But should Boston Blue go for it and have Baez move to Beantown and put an end to the long-distance dynamic the couple is currently facing?

They seem to be handling it just fine, and the complications of a long-distance romance could make for dramatic intrigue down the line. But no one wants to see Danny and Baez’s romance fail after fans waited so long to see them get together.

That said, we want to know if you think Ramirez should be upped to series regular on Boston Blue, and if so, when? Let us know through the poll below. And if you’d like to explain your thoughts, share them in the comments section.

